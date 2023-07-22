Supernova Academy’s Irfan Khan to Discuss How Integrating Humanities, Arts and Sciences Will be Transformative for Medical Education
Augmented Reality-based solutions are evolving the student learning experience, and playing a critical role in changing medical science from a disease-centric to a patient-centric treatment approach.
Thousand Oaks, CA, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Supernova Academy Inc., a leading augmented reality (AR) technology company serving the educational and business communities, will be a co-panelist along with the Associate Dean of Undergrad Studies at Aga Khan University (AKU), Dr. Sadaf Khan, during Critical Creative Innovative Thinking (CCIT) Forum’s upcoming Med Jack webinar, MedEdXcellence: Transforming Undergrad Medical Education. The event will be moderated by Director of Innovation at CCIT, Dr. Asad Mian, and will take place Friday, July 21 at 5:00 am PT.
During the webinar, Irfan Khan, CEO and founder of Supernova Academy, will be discussing how ground-breaking technology that utilizes cutting-edge augmented reality will create new experiences for students and could bring immense change – and a profound advantage - to the medical education industry.
Khan will be detailing his thoughts on how technology will open doors to integrating Humanities, Arts and Sciences into medical science to help drive a more patient-centric approach, rather than the commonly practiced disease-centric approach. Implementing “design thinking” is critical to this patient approach, providing a more diversified medical education and human centric care for the patient.
The CCIT Forum is a platform for pre-ideation, ideation (informal and formal; latter through design thinking strategies) and early-stage incubation – both from the teaching/learning perspective as well as basic entrepreneurship skills (i.e., early company formation). As a unique innovation and incubation hub, CCIT is promoting a better future using 21st-century skills of critical, creative, innovative, intra/entrepreneurial thinking, and tools of design principles steeped in empathy.
"AR-based technology has the potential to revolutionize the educational landscape for educators and students alike," said Supernova’s Khan. “The goal is to provide cutting edge, immersive AR-based training and educational programs that effectively enhance and advance how students learn.”
Supernova’s technology combines comprehensive education with immersive and interactive learning to deliver innovative solutions and programs for education institutions. The company offers a full spectrum of courses geared towards a variety of topics, including human anatomy and physiology.
About Supernova Academy Inc.
Supernova Academy Inc. is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by integrating surgery, imaging, computer science and engineering to develop state-of-the-art AR (augmented reality) technologies in medical education to improve surgical capabilities. With the belief that visual and immersive learning lays the foundation for aspiring physicians and healthcare work force, Supernova Academy offers a full spectrum of courses geared towards human anatomy and physiology. Our team of leading professionals, comprised of physicians, clinicians, developers and engineers, collectively have more than 50 years of experience training professionals in a multitude of industries, including healthcare, project management, manufacturing, and construction. The company is devoted to developing cutting edge, innovative and disruptive methodologies, delivering the best educational content that can be seamlessly integrated into training and educational programs. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
