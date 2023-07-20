Leadership GBA Board of Directors Elects and Installs Officers and Directors

Members of the Georgia Bankers Association have elected and installed officers and five new members to the Leadership GBA Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 program year. Kelly Smith, senior vice president at First National Bank of Griffin, was installed as chair. Members elected Brad Sheffield, senior vice president and regional retail sales manager at Synovus Bank in Statesboro, as chair-elect. Bill Hogan, senior credit officer at Northeast Georgia Bank in Lavonia, was elected vice chair.