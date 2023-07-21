Memorial Plastic Surgery Welcomes Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Tyler McElwee, M.D.
Houston, TX, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Memorial Plastic Surgery is excited to officially announce the addition of fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Tyler McElwee, MD, to their practice. Dr. McElwee has spent years refining his surgical craft and is excited to bring his facial expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures to Memorial Plastic Surgery’s renowned group of plastic surgeons.
“It’s a privilege to join such a prominent practice and be part of Memorial Plastic Surgery’s amazing team,” shares Dr. McElwee. “I look forward to providing the highest quality of care and personalized results to help patients achieve their personal goals,” says Dr. McElwee.
Memorial Plastic Surgery is one of the top leading cosmetic and reconstructive surgery practices in Texas, recognized for its premier group of board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeons. Founded and led by Dr. Patrick Hsu, along with Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, this private practice offers state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical procedures of the face, breast, and body.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tyler McElwee and offer his specialized skill-set at Memorial Plastic Surgery,” says Dr. Patrick Hsu. “Dr. McElwee’s extensive training and experience in facial aesthetics brings another level of surgical expertise to our practice,” shares Dr. Hsu.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Dr. McElwee join,” adds Dr. Kendall Roehl. “His amount of accomplishments and specialized training is an amazing feat and an exciting addition to our team!”
Dr. Tyler McElwee earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas A&M University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude, the highest honor amongst his class. He continued his academic achievements by earning a Doctorate Degree in Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine and completed his residency with the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Louisiana State University. Following residency training, Dr. McElwee attained a prestigious Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery fellowship with Premier Image Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia, and received rigorous training under world-renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Louis DeJoseph, which greatly influenced his love and passion for facial plastic surgery.
Over his illustrious career, Dr. McElwee has successfully performed an array of both aesthetic and functional facial procedures, including Blepharoplasty, Facelift, and Rhinoplasty. He has quickly established himself as one of the top, innovative minds in the field, authoring numerous articles and book chapters in peer-reviewed journals. Dr. McElwee’s surgical expertise and meticulous execution in combining facial artistry with the scientific rigor of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery is a perfect match with his passion for providing patients with natural, aesthetic results.
Dr. McElwee joins Memorial Plastic Surgery in August of 2023 and is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu in 2013, and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the top leading plastic surgery practices in Texas.
Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in the Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body, with two office locations in Houston and Clear Lake.
Memorial Plastic Surgery – Houston
8731 Katy Freeway, Suite 500
Houston, TX 77024
713-663-4411
Memorial Plastic Surgery - Clear Lake
450 W. Medical Center Blvd., Suite 202
Webster, TX 77598
713-609-9335
