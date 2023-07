Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective," by Sara Lord

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 21, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective:The author, Sara Lord writes:“Welcome to this murky mystery to tickle your whiskers.Felix Town is a beautiful place where humans and their pets live lovingly side by side. Alas, some strange and mysterious happenings need the one and only Moggy Malone, The Great Cat Detective to follow the clues and solve the mystery!Moggy embarks on a journey to solve the puzzling tale of missing wags and purrs so once again humans and pets can live happily ever after.”Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 37 pagesPaperback ISBN-13: 9781800945531Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0C8VHF7LYAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/MMGCDPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002