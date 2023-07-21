Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective," by Sara Lord
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective," a fully-illustrated children’s story written by Sara Lord.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective:
The author, Sara Lord writes:
“Welcome to this murky mystery to tickle your whiskers.
Felix Town is a beautiful place where humans and their pets live lovingly side by side. Alas, some strange and mysterious happenings need the one and only Moggy Malone, The Great Cat Detective to follow the clues and solve the mystery!
Moggy embarks on a journey to solve the puzzling tale of missing wags and purrs so once again humans and pets can live happily ever after.”
Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 37 pages
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800945531
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0C8VHF7LY
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MMGCD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The author, Sara Lord writes:
“Welcome to this murky mystery to tickle your whiskers.
Felix Town is a beautiful place where humans and their pets live lovingly side by side. Alas, some strange and mysterious happenings need the one and only Moggy Malone, The Great Cat Detective to follow the clues and solve the mystery!
Moggy embarks on a journey to solve the puzzling tale of missing wags and purrs so once again humans and pets can live happily ever after.”
Moggy Malone: The Great Cat Detective is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 37 pages
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800945531
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0C8VHF7LY
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MMGCD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories