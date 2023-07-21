Meet New Features and Fixes of ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect
Devart announced new versions of ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect.
Prague, Czech Republic, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out new versions of ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect.
This release includes support for Visual Studio 2022 version 17.7 Preview, an expansion of Entity Framework Core support, various additional enhancements and fixes related to drivers.
Entity Framework Core 7.0.5 and 6.0.16 support are implemented in dotConnects for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.7 Preview is now available for DotConnects for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, DB2, SQL Server, Universal, Salesforce, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect.
The other improvements:
- IOracleCommandAdapter interface to access OracleCommand in IDbCommandInterceptor in EF6 is implemented in Oracle.
- Option config.QueryOptions.InitialLobFetchSize for EF4/EF5/EF6 and EF Core is available in Oracle.
- The sqlite3.dll library is updated to version 3.41.1 in SQLite.
- In EF Core 6 and higher models (Entity Developer – SQL Server), the class properties now include a Temporal configuration section.
- In EF Core 7 models (Entity Developer - SQL Server), the Triggers configuration option is implemented into the class properties.
- EF Core 7 models (Entity Developer - SQL Server) now support the retrieval of table trigger metadata through the Create Model Wizard and Update From Database Wizard.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-ado-net-data-providers-entity-developer-and-linqconnect-numerous-features-and-fixes.html
dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites. dotConnect can be used in all areas of modern application development: web applications and services, windows forms applications, mobile and enterprise development.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
This release includes support for Visual Studio 2022 version 17.7 Preview, an expansion of Entity Framework Core support, various additional enhancements and fixes related to drivers.
Entity Framework Core 7.0.5 and 6.0.16 support are implemented in dotConnects for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
Visual Studio 2022 version 17.7 Preview is now available for DotConnects for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, DB2, SQL Server, Universal, Salesforce, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect.
The other improvements:
- IOracleCommandAdapter interface to access OracleCommand in IDbCommandInterceptor in EF6 is implemented in Oracle.
- Option config.QueryOptions.InitialLobFetchSize for EF4/EF5/EF6 and EF Core is available in Oracle.
- The sqlite3.dll library is updated to version 3.41.1 in SQLite.
- In EF Core 6 and higher models (Entity Developer – SQL Server), the class properties now include a Temporal configuration section.
- In EF Core 7 models (Entity Developer - SQL Server), the Triggers configuration option is implemented into the class properties.
- EF Core 7 models (Entity Developer - SQL Server) now support the retrieval of table trigger metadata through the Create Model Wizard and Update From Database Wizard.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-ado-net-data-providers-entity-developer-and-linqconnect-numerous-features-and-fixes.html
dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites. dotConnect can be used in all areas of modern application development: web applications and services, windows forms applications, mobile and enterprise development.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Categories