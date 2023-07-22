Transforming FTTP Operations: Zinier Debuts Essentials and Accelerator Solutions

Zinier announces expansion of product offering with Zinier Essentials and Accelerator, enabling FTTP operators to achieve operational excellence; these solutions offer real-time capacity information, streamlined execution, enhanced visibility, and digitization of field execution steps. Built on Zinier's no-code/low-code platform, they provide value up to 80% faster, optimizing field operations and delivering superior customer experiences.