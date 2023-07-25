Author Edward Henry’s New Book, "Revenge: A Dish Best Served Cold," is the Third and Final Installment in the Endlessly Exciting "Haters" Trilogy
Recent release “Revenge: A Dish Best Served Cold,” from Page Publishing author Edward Henry, is the conclusion of the “Haters” trilogy and features secret missions, strong women-influenced families working together, and UFOs.
New York, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edward Henry, who was born and raised in San Jose, California, has completed his new book “Revenge: A Dish Best Served Cold”: a gripping and potent work that follows a family that will stop at nothing to make sure justice is served.
Derek was betrayed by the ones he trusted most, and his son, DJ, is left to grow up without him. Marie is consumed with revenge and will do anything to make the people who killed Derek pay. She and her husband, John, become agents for the CIA and go on dangerous missions to get close to their targets. Since DJ is a savant, they’re aided by the programs he creates.
Author Edward Henry grew up with three sisters and one brother (all older) and graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1979. After graduation, he went into the USAF and was honorably discharged. Over time, he developed an interest in all things electrical, which led him to explore the IBEW locals in the Bay Area. He settled on Local 595 out of Dublin, California. He currently works where his electrical career began: General Electric Vallecitos Nuclear Center.
Henry is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys a plethora of activities, including hunting, fishing, and mountain biking (to name a few). He learned to cook from his mom while being a pest at the same time. He spent hours watching her put recipes together and helping when he could. That was some time ago, but he’ll always feel grateful for their time together.
Graced with three adult daughters from two divorces, Henry is currently single and continues to write with flair and dedication. If it weren’t for a dear friend from the Midwest who encouraged him to enter the wondrous world of writing novels, he’d still be lost daydreaming, instead of publishing his fourth book for others to enjoy. Every day, he appreciates his friend more and more and cherishes her unwavering belief in what he can become.
Henry writes, “After the chaos and tragedy of losing Derek, a man she loved dearly, she was ready to settle down. Though she was married to John and loved him more than anything, Derek held a special place in her heart. They had first met when Derek had tried to escape from his work with the CIA. Marie and Derek had ended up having an affair, and then Derek was tragically murdered. John had treated Derek like a brother, so he had come to terms with the affair and was ready to move on. Marie knew Derek would be happy to know John was with her watching out for her and her soon-to-be-born son, little Derek John Mosher.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Henry’s exciting tale invites readers to discover how this family will proceed in their fight for justice.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Revenge: A Dish Best Served Cold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Derek was betrayed by the ones he trusted most, and his son, DJ, is left to grow up without him. Marie is consumed with revenge and will do anything to make the people who killed Derek pay. She and her husband, John, become agents for the CIA and go on dangerous missions to get close to their targets. Since DJ is a savant, they’re aided by the programs he creates.
Author Edward Henry grew up with three sisters and one brother (all older) and graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1979. After graduation, he went into the USAF and was honorably discharged. Over time, he developed an interest in all things electrical, which led him to explore the IBEW locals in the Bay Area. He settled on Local 595 out of Dublin, California. He currently works where his electrical career began: General Electric Vallecitos Nuclear Center.
Henry is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys a plethora of activities, including hunting, fishing, and mountain biking (to name a few). He learned to cook from his mom while being a pest at the same time. He spent hours watching her put recipes together and helping when he could. That was some time ago, but he’ll always feel grateful for their time together.
Graced with three adult daughters from two divorces, Henry is currently single and continues to write with flair and dedication. If it weren’t for a dear friend from the Midwest who encouraged him to enter the wondrous world of writing novels, he’d still be lost daydreaming, instead of publishing his fourth book for others to enjoy. Every day, he appreciates his friend more and more and cherishes her unwavering belief in what he can become.
Henry writes, “After the chaos and tragedy of losing Derek, a man she loved dearly, she was ready to settle down. Though she was married to John and loved him more than anything, Derek held a special place in her heart. They had first met when Derek had tried to escape from his work with the CIA. Marie and Derek had ended up having an affair, and then Derek was tragically murdered. John had treated Derek like a brother, so he had come to terms with the affair and was ready to move on. Marie knew Derek would be happy to know John was with her watching out for her and her soon-to-be-born son, little Derek John Mosher.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Henry’s exciting tale invites readers to discover how this family will proceed in their fight for justice.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Revenge: A Dish Best Served Cold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories