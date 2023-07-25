Pastor Lorraine Davis’s Newly Released “The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before” is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Tie That Binds Us to God
“The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Lorraine Davis, is an engaging resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of who and what God truly is in terms of connection with our covenant.
Hermiston, OR, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for all to seek an intimate connection with their faith. “The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before” is the creation of published author Pastor Lorraine Davis, who joined the USN and was stationed in Bainbridge, Maryland, until she transferred to San Diego, North Island, California. She has four daughters who live in Texas. She moved to Stanfield, Oregon, late in 2018 to a become pastor in the local churches. Lorraine has a bachelor’s degree in theology from Columbia Life School of Theology, graduated from Good Samaritan Counseling Ministries, and a degree in human services management from University of Phoenix.
Pastor Davis shares, “If you have ever wondered what the covenant is about and how we can apply it to our daily lives, this is a good instruction manual. The Invisible Thread will help you understand who you are, who God says you are, and how to apply the promises He gave to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, and to us through the extravagant love-filled covenant of promise through the blood of Yeshua. I am a prophetic dreamer with many illustrations of the covenant in action through my own life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Lorraine Davis’s new book will challenge readers to consider a new perspective on the impact of covenant and humanity’s relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pastor Davis shares, “If you have ever wondered what the covenant is about and how we can apply it to our daily lives, this is a good instruction manual. The Invisible Thread will help you understand who you are, who God says you are, and how to apply the promises He gave to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, and to us through the extravagant love-filled covenant of promise through the blood of Yeshua. I am a prophetic dreamer with many illustrations of the covenant in action through my own life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Lorraine Davis’s new book will challenge readers to consider a new perspective on the impact of covenant and humanity’s relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Invisible Thread: Going Where No Man Has Gone Before,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories