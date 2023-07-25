R. A. Condon’s Newly Released "What Do Easter Bunnies Even Do?" is a Sweet Story of a Little Girl’s Mission to Uncover the Secrets of Easter
“What Do Easter Bunnies Even Do?” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. A. Condon, is a charming narrative that helps young readers learn what Easter is really about as a young girl investigates what Easter Bunnies are really up to.
New York, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What Do Easter Bunnies Even Do?”: a delightful holiday adventure. “What Do Easter Bunnies Even Do?” is the creation of published author R. A. Condon, a military veteran from Toledo, Ohio.
Condon shares, “During a trip to the grocery store, Gracie discovers all of the candy the Easter Bunny brings is on the shelves. This leaves Gracie confused. What is Easter about? What do Easter Bunnies even do?
“Follow her as she investigates the history and traditions and ultimately discovers the true meaning of Easter.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. A. Condon’s new book will delight and entertain while sharing an important reminder of the true reason for celebration on Easter Sunday.
Consumers can purchase “What Do Easter Bunnies Even Do?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Do Easter Bunnies Even Do?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
