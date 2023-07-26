Author Kristen Hanson’s New Book, "Let’s All Go to the Farm," is a Full on Adventure at the Farm
Recent release “Let’s All Go to the Farm,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristen Hanson, is a trip to the farm for the whole family, filled with fun and adventure.
Elkhorn, NE, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kristen Hanson, a loving mom of four and inspired by her oldest, has completed her new book, “Let’s All Go to the Farm”: a lovely adventure with mom and kids, this time focused at the farm where all sorts of activities to do together are awaiting, between playing in the sunflowers to hard work picking strawberries together.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kristen Hanson’s exciting tale shows the mountains of fun that this family can get into when they spend time together, and hopefully can share that fun with everyone who picks the book off the shelves, as readers get a snapshot into their life of love and adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this heart warming work can purchase “Let’s All Go to the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
