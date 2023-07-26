Author Mark Sheehan’s New Book "The Adventures of the Rhyme Tyme Animals" Follows a Group of Animals as They Make Their Way to the Beach with All Their Different Friends

Recent release “The Adventures of the Rhyme Tyme Animals,” from Page Publishing author Mark Sheehan, is a delightful story that follows Brian the Lion and his two friends Camilla the Gorilla and Juanita the Cheetah as they prepare to head to the shore for an exciting day. After acquiring a bus to get there, the three set off, collecting new friends as they travel to their thrilling destination.