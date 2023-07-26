Author Mark Sheehan’s New Book "The Adventures of the Rhyme Tyme Animals" Follows a Group of Animals as They Make Their Way to the Beach with All Their Different Friends
Recent release “The Adventures of the Rhyme Tyme Animals,” from Page Publishing author Mark Sheehan, is a delightful story that follows Brian the Lion and his two friends Camilla the Gorilla and Juanita the Cheetah as they prepare to head to the shore for an exciting day. After acquiring a bus to get there, the three set off, collecting new friends as they travel to their thrilling destination.
North Attleboro, MA, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Sheehan has completed his new book, “The Adventures of the Rhyme Tyme Animals”: a charming story of a group of friends who decide to head to the beach for a fun-filled day of sun and adventure, all while picking up more and more animal friends along the way.
“Meet the Rhyme Tyme Animals, a cheerful group of animals with rhyme-friendly names who come together from different habitats,” shares Sheehan. “They are all eager to learn about each other, build more friendships, and most importantly, to have fun. They embark on a high-spirited day trip to the beach that will hopefully encourage more adventures and opportunities to meet new friends.”
Sheehan continues, “Many years ago, I told these rhyming animal stories to my two children. They looked forward to hearing the stories and enjoyed them greatly. They still remember many of the animals’ names to this day. It is my hope that young children and their parents will enjoy them as much as I did telling them and my children listening to them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Sheehan’s engaging tale utilizes the creative approach of rhyming names for the animal characters will help portray them in a pleasing way for young readers. Full of vibrant artwork to help bring Sheehan’s story to life, “The Adventures of the Rhyme Tyme Animals” is sure to capture and stimulate the imaginations of readers of all ages, all while they learn about each animal and their unique characteristics.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of the Rhyme Tyme Animals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
