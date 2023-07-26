Maria Vozza’s New Book, "the Enchanted Rose," is a Charming Chapter Book About a Lonely Young Girl Who Enters a Magical World Following Her Thirteenth Birthday

Recent release “The Enchanted Rose,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maria Vozza, is an entrancing children’s story several decades in the making. Vozza’s book tells the captivating tale of an orphan girl named Frances whose life forever changes leading up to her thirteenth birthday.