Maria Vozza’s New Book, "the Enchanted Rose," is a Charming Chapter Book About a Lonely Young Girl Who Enters a Magical World Following Her Thirteenth Birthday
Recent release “The Enchanted Rose,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maria Vozza, is an entrancing children’s story several decades in the making. Vozza’s book tells the captivating tale of an orphan girl named Frances whose life forever changes leading up to her thirteenth birthday.
Westfield, NJ, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maria Vozza, a lifelong lover of writing with a passion for telling stories, has completed her new book, “The Enchanted Rose”: a whimsical and fun romp through a magical realm for young readers.
“Once upon a time,” writes Vozza, “there lived a sweet, lonely child named Frances. Whenever she would leave for her walks through the forest, people would stop and stare. ‘How sad and lonely that child looks,’ they’d whisper. And although they knew her name, they always called her the little stranger. Of course, Frances was deeply hurt and saddened, but being as timid as she was, she never said a word. Relieved to have escaped the townspeople, Frances arrived at her favorite place in the world. It was the most beautiful flower shop that anyone could ever imagine.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maria Vozza’s delightful tale follows an orphan called Frances. Alone, she wanders through the woods where she gets caught in a fierce thunderstorm. Little does she know that she is about to meet someone who will change her life forever. As Frances approaches her thirteenth birthday, this mysterious stranger leads her to become entrenched in a world of magic and mystery.
“The Enchanted Rose” is a book forty years in the making. Author Maria Vozza grew up in the Italian section of the Bronx with a wonderfully active imagination. However, her gift for telling stories was never nurtured, as her parents valued learning a trade over creative arts. She began writing her book in the 1980s, and with several decades of encouragement, she now shares her gift with the world. Vozza stresses the importance of encouraging and nurturing children’s talents.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase “The Enchanted Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
