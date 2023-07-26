Author Max West’s New Book, “Cat Tales: Legends of the 12 Gates: Book II,” is an Assortment of Short Stories Designed to Entertain and Impart Important Morals and Values
Recent release “Cat Tales: Legends of the 12 Gates: Book II,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Max West, centers around Mama Cat, who teaches her young kitten important life lessons through the use of short parables. Each of her tales reveal an important truth, from the dangers of vanity to understanding the importance of tradition, that will help guide young readers through life.
New York, NY, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Max West, an artist and storyteller who created her first “Cat Tale” at the age of ten, has completed her new book, “Cat Tales: Legends of the 12 Gates: Book II”: a charming series of short stories told by a mother cat to her young kitten aimed at teaching valuable life lessons that readers of all ages can learn from.
“The art of fairy tales is to see the adventure in your imagination,” writes West. “‘Cat Tales’ teaches acceptance on your journey. It grabs a fable and shows the heart of understanding. When a parable is read, each story will give a lesson and a memory to kids one book at a time. As a child, I heard these tales from my parents. They told them to us sitting in our family room. Listening to the words being read, I’d imagined the characters and how I would feel if ever I was the same. I hope you enjoy the adventures as much as I did.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Max West’s enlightening stories will take readers on a charming journey with vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring each important value to life. Expertly paced and enlightening, young readers are sure to be delighted by “Cat Tales: Legends of the 12 Gates: Book II” and want to revisit these incredible tales over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cat Tales: Legends of the 12 Gates: Book II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
