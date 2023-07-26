Author Max West’s New Book, “Cat Tales: Legends of the 12 Gates: Book II,” is an Assortment of Short Stories Designed to Entertain and Impart Important Morals and Values

Recent release “Cat Tales: Legends of the 12 Gates: Book II,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Max West, centers around Mama Cat, who teaches her young kitten important life lessons through the use of short parables. Each of her tales reveal an important truth, from the dangers of vanity to understanding the importance of tradition, that will help guide young readers through life.