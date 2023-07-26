Geniecia Smith’s New Book, "Her Cross," Tells the Compelling Tale of a College Student Whose Dream Man Holds a Dark Secret That Becomes Her Worst Nightmare
Lesueur, MN, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Geniecia Smith has completed her most recent book, “Her Cross”: a gripping story of a young college student who discovers the startling truth about her dream man that forces her to make a difficult choice or risk losing everything.
Born on the beautiful island of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, author Geniecia Smith developed a passion for reading, writing, and storytelling at the young age of ten years old. Over the years, Smith dreamed of putting words to paper, but was unsure of how to begin, which held her back with each try. Now having found her peace and inspiration in life, the author has begun to put onto paper what was hidden for so long.
“Michelle Johnson moved to the island of Hawaii, where she would attend college,” writes Smith. “On the day of the school’s orientation, she is approached by the man of her dreams, or so she thought, when he introduces himself as Anthony Moore then turns to the other new students telling them that he would be conducting the tour. The following weeks came when Michelle begins her classes, and soon she gets involved with Anthony, and the more involved she gets with him, the more she’ll realize that he’s hiding a secret that will shatter her world and send her running into the arms of an unlikely companion.”
Published by Fulton Books, Geniecia Smith’s book is a captivating and emotionally explosive tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Michelle’s story unfolds. Stirring and deeply character-driven, “Her Cross” presents a unique exploration of the dangers when someone actually ends up being too good to be true.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Her Cross” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born on the beautiful island of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, author Geniecia Smith developed a passion for reading, writing, and storytelling at the young age of ten years old. Over the years, Smith dreamed of putting words to paper, but was unsure of how to begin, which held her back with each try. Now having found her peace and inspiration in life, the author has begun to put onto paper what was hidden for so long.
“Michelle Johnson moved to the island of Hawaii, where she would attend college,” writes Smith. “On the day of the school’s orientation, she is approached by the man of her dreams, or so she thought, when he introduces himself as Anthony Moore then turns to the other new students telling them that he would be conducting the tour. The following weeks came when Michelle begins her classes, and soon she gets involved with Anthony, and the more involved she gets with him, the more she’ll realize that he’s hiding a secret that will shatter her world and send her running into the arms of an unlikely companion.”
Published by Fulton Books, Geniecia Smith’s book is a captivating and emotionally explosive tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Michelle’s story unfolds. Stirring and deeply character-driven, “Her Cross” presents a unique exploration of the dangers when someone actually ends up being too good to be true.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Her Cross” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories