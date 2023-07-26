Matthew Yen’s Newly Released "Living Water: A Holistic Perspective of Microeconomics and Macroeconomics" is a Scholarly Comparative Study of Physics and Economics
“Living Water: A Holistic Perspective of Microeconomics and Macroeconomics,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Yen, is an articulate discussion of key components of seemingly unrelated scientific fields that presents a thought-provoking basis for modern industry.
Laguna Woods Village, CA, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Living Water: A Holistic Perspective of Microeconomics and Macroeconomics”: an academic treatise that will challenge preconceived notions of how our economic structures exist. “Living Water: A Holistic Perspective of Microeconomics and Macroeconomics” is the creation of published author Matthew Yen, a native of Taiwan who majored in mechanical engineering, at National Taiwan University. In 1974, Matthew went to the University of Idaho for graduate study. His master thesis topic was “An Equation of State for Air.” He enjoyed learning statistics, regression analysis, numerical methods, transport phenomena, etc. Later he went to Purdue University for his PhD, studying nonequilibrium systems and irreversible processes.
Yen shares, “What is Living Water? How is it related to us in terms of economics, physics and theology? During the first Industrial Revolution, James Watt designed steam engine. Steam is known as living water. Adam Smith (1776) advocated a spirit of laissez-faire for economic system based on the self-regulating principle of flyball governor for a steam engine. Currency and water are indispensable media in life and exhibit characteristics of fluids.
“Lately some physicists endeavored economics in terms of properties of water, e.g.: temperature as an integrating factor or GDP, entropy as a state variable or production function, work, quality, incubation, liquidation, etc. Living Water assumes the holistic perspective of 'scientia ancilla theologiae' and incorporates biblical economic & financial principles. It postulates the law of supply and demand of market as an equation of state of gas – a plausible explanation for ‘invisible hand’ coined by Smith. The universal growth curve is a good example of an equation of change. Moreover, phenomenological laws provide a convenient model of equations of change that describe currency flows and goods/service flows and their coupling effects - a tangible expression of the 'invisible hand.'
“Spiritually, living water is a symbol for salvation and a true knowledge of God.
The gas metaphor is spiritually intriguing since God breathed air into Adam’s
nostrils as the breath of life (Genesis 2:7). Also, Jesus breathed air on disciples
and gave the Holy Spirit in John 20:22.
“Regardless of the development in neo-classical economics and econo-physics, the influences of Adam Smith and Karl Marx are undeniable in recent history. Current political tensions were rooted in the grid-lock debate of capitalism and communism.
“The recent bank crisis, Russia-Ukraine war, and pandemic have exposed the vanity of human wisdom. In Hebrew, 'truth' is 'אמת' (emeth). If we take God ('א,' Aleph) out of truth, it becomes the Hebrew word for 'death' ('מת,' mavet). Political-economic theories without consideration for God are doomed to fail. God's instructions are clear: 'He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?' (Micah 6:8). Such Christian ethics can only be upheld by honoring the tripartite government outlined in Isaiah 33:22: 'For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king; it is he who will save us.' This principle is rendered in the motto on US currency: In God We Trust. 'Do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God’ (Micah 6:8b). Christian ethics can only be upheld by honoring the tripartite government outlined in Isaiah 33:22: 'For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king; it is he who will save us.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Yen’s new book brings a compelling argument that is certain to spark debate amongst scholars of both industries.
