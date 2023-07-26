Reginald Barnes’s Newly Released "A Variation of Inspiration" is an Inspiring Selection of Poetry That Draws from Scriptural Lessons
“A Variation of Inspiration,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reginald Barnes, is a thoughtful anthology that will present interesting reflections and captivating poetic works.
Wilmington, NC, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Variation of Inspiration”: a unique and engaging resource for spiritual encouragement. “A Variation of Inspiration” is the creation of published author Reginald Barnes, who served on the Police Force for the US Treasury Department, Bureau of Engineering, and Printing in Washington, DC.
Barnes shares, “A variation of inspiration is exactly what Reginald Barnes hopes and prays that the reader will find in this book. There are many great books available to readers, but there are also too many books that are not healthy reading material. Speaking for myself, I can confirm this to be true, for many books can have adverse effects on us. A Variation of Inspiration consists of true-to-life Bible-related material. Some are based on personal experience, some on family experience, but all are related to the true Scripture. Each poem has a story to explain what inspired the writing of each poem. Each story has a Bible verse related to the story. Each poem, story, and verse has a picture that relates to the topic of the poem. It is the author’s hope and prayer that you will find something in this book that will be an inspiration to you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reginald Barnes’s new book will challenge readers to reflect on key scripture while engaging in the author’s thoughtful reflections on God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “A Variation of Inspiration” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Variation of Inspiration,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
