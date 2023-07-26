Judy Worsham’s Newly Released "Mystery at Moccasin Creek" is an Exciting Adventure of Unexpected Events That Leads to the Resolution of a Bank Robbery
“Mystery at Moccasin Creek,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Worsham, is a fun balance of mystery and danger as two young boys find themselves unexpectedly swept up in a shocking robbery.
Monroe, VA, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mystery at Moccasin Creek”: a fascinating detective adventure. “Mystery at Moccasin Creek” is the creation of published author Judy Worsham, who holds a BA in communications from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and an MEd from Lynchburg College. She lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia with her husband, Bruce.
Worsham shares, “Maple Grove is having a Founder’s Day, and all the Barnhill family is taking part. Tom and Jake are in charge of the cornhole game; there’s a parade down Main Street with people coming from far and wide. The men of the church are grilling hot dogs and hamburgers, while the ladies of the church are selling slices of homemade cakes and pies.
“Who would ever suspect that trouble was about to come to this nice quiet village? What could a bank robbery in West Virginia have to do with Tom and Jake? Here are some clues, a hobo, a train, and a kidnapping. It makes for the most exciting and dangerous mystery of the boys’ lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Worsham’s new book delivers the same excitement and twists of fate that readers have come to know and love within the pages of the Tom and Jake mysteries.
Consumers can purchase “Mystery at Moccasin Creek” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mystery at Moccasin Creek,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
