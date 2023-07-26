Linda McClure’s Newly Released “Don’t Chase the Pigs (a book about listening)” is an Entertaining Tale of Mischief on the Farm
“Don’t Chase the Pigs (a book about listening),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda McClure, is a fun way to help young readers learn the importance of listening to one’s elders when unexpected shenanigans breakout on the family farm.
Visalia, CA, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Chase the Pigs (a book about listening)”: a charming juvenile fiction that holds an important lesson. “Don’t Chase the Pigs (a book about listening)” is the creation of published author Linda McClure, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who previously served in education for over twenty-five years.
McClure shares, “When the cousins meet up at Caleb’s house in the country and decide they want to visit the pigs and chickens in the barn, all words of warning are lost when the pigs escape out the barn door. Little do the cousins know, but the more you chase them, the more they will run. How will they ever catch those pigs?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda McClure’s new book is a delightful installment to the author’s series, “Curious Cousins.”
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Chase the Pigs (a book about listening)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Chase the Pigs (a book about listening),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
