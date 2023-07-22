Boot Out Breast Cancer Proudly Appoints Suzy Orr as Ambassador, Bolstering Their Fight Against Breast Cancer

In a hearSelt decision, Boot Out Breast Cancer has chosen Suzy Orr to represent their cause and carry their message of hope and determinaHon. Suzy, who is the “Chief Unique Lady” at the Unique Ladies Network UK Ltd., recently shared the news that she has begun her journey with breast cancer and has captured the hearts of many with her unwavering spirit and commitment to raising awareness about this disease.