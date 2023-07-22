Boot Out Breast Cancer Proudly Appoints Suzy Orr as Ambassador, Bolstering Their Fight Against Breast Cancer
In a hearSelt decision, Boot Out Breast Cancer has chosen Suzy Orr to represent their cause and carry their message of hope and determinaHon. Suzy, who is the “Chief Unique Lady” at the Unique Ladies Network UK Ltd., recently shared the news that she has begun her journey with breast cancer and has captured the hearts of many with her unwavering spirit and commitment to raising awareness about this disease.
Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Boot Out Breast Cancer, a leading charity dedicated to raising awareness and funds for diagnostic equipment for breast cancer units and NHS hospitals in England and Wales, has taken a momentous step in their mission by appointing the resilient and inspiring Suzy Orr as their newest ambassador.
In a heartfelt decision, Boot Out Breast Cancer has chosen Suzy Orr to represent their cause and carry their message of hope and determination. Suzy, who is the “Chief Unique Lady” at the Unique Ladies Network UK Ltd., recently shared the news that she has begun her journey with breast cancer and has captured the hearts of many with her unwavering spirit and commitment to raising awareness about this disease.
Suzy has demonstrated incredible strength and positivity and her powerful advocacy for regular mammograms and proactive health measures has already had a profound impact on the community. Now, as an ambassador for Boot Out Breast Cancer, Suzy is set to amplify her efforts and support the charity's mission to create a future without breast cancer.
"We are thrilled to welcome Suzy Orr into the Boot Out Breast Cancer family as our ambassador," said Debbie Dowie, Founder and Chair of Boot Out Breast Cancer. "Her recent announcement and dedication to raising funds for our cause during a time when she is already going through so much, have truly touched the hearts of many. We believe that her influence and inspiring story will help us reach even greater heights in our mission to raise funds for more breast cancer diagnostic equipment."
As an ambassador, Suzy Orr will play a pivotal role in various initiatives organized by the charity, such as fundraising events, awareness campaigns, and educational programs. Her presence will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of hope for breast cancer parents and survivors alike and will encourage everyone to prioritise their health and take proactive measures for early detection.
Boot Out Breast Cancer remains steadfast in their commitment to raising funds for NHS hospitals and breast units, whilst supporting affected individuals and their families, and promoting preventative measures. With Suzy Orr by their side, the charity is poised to make an even more significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.
To learn more about Boot Out Breast Cancer and their initiatives, visit https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk.
To support Suzy's Just Giving Page visit here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/suzy-orr-1689591869562?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=page/suzy-orr-1689591869562&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=0d246dd085c042a58cb6b7449649a74a
About Boot Out Breast Cancer:
Boot Out Breast Cancer is a renowned charity dedicated to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer equipment, treatment, and support services. Since its inception, the charity has been at the forefront of the battle against breast cancer, striving to create a future where this disease is eradicated. Through various fundraising events and community engagement, Boot Out Breast Cancer continues to make a profound impact in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Debbie Dowie
Founder and Chair
Boot Out Breast Cancer
Phone: +44 7803 253133
Email: [debbie@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk Website: https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
In a heartfelt decision, Boot Out Breast Cancer has chosen Suzy Orr to represent their cause and carry their message of hope and determination. Suzy, who is the “Chief Unique Lady” at the Unique Ladies Network UK Ltd., recently shared the news that she has begun her journey with breast cancer and has captured the hearts of many with her unwavering spirit and commitment to raising awareness about this disease.
Suzy has demonstrated incredible strength and positivity and her powerful advocacy for regular mammograms and proactive health measures has already had a profound impact on the community. Now, as an ambassador for Boot Out Breast Cancer, Suzy is set to amplify her efforts and support the charity's mission to create a future without breast cancer.
"We are thrilled to welcome Suzy Orr into the Boot Out Breast Cancer family as our ambassador," said Debbie Dowie, Founder and Chair of Boot Out Breast Cancer. "Her recent announcement and dedication to raising funds for our cause during a time when she is already going through so much, have truly touched the hearts of many. We believe that her influence and inspiring story will help us reach even greater heights in our mission to raise funds for more breast cancer diagnostic equipment."
As an ambassador, Suzy Orr will play a pivotal role in various initiatives organized by the charity, such as fundraising events, awareness campaigns, and educational programs. Her presence will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of hope for breast cancer parents and survivors alike and will encourage everyone to prioritise their health and take proactive measures for early detection.
Boot Out Breast Cancer remains steadfast in their commitment to raising funds for NHS hospitals and breast units, whilst supporting affected individuals and their families, and promoting preventative measures. With Suzy Orr by their side, the charity is poised to make an even more significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.
To learn more about Boot Out Breast Cancer and their initiatives, visit https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk.
To support Suzy's Just Giving Page visit here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/suzy-orr-1689591869562?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=page/suzy-orr-1689591869562&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=0d246dd085c042a58cb6b7449649a74a
About Boot Out Breast Cancer:
Boot Out Breast Cancer is a renowned charity dedicated to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer equipment, treatment, and support services. Since its inception, the charity has been at the forefront of the battle against breast cancer, striving to create a future where this disease is eradicated. Through various fundraising events and community engagement, Boot Out Breast Cancer continues to make a profound impact in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Debbie Dowie
Founder and Chair
Boot Out Breast Cancer
Phone: +44 7803 253133
Email: [debbie@bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk Website: https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Contact
Boot Out Breast CancerContact
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Categories