Accessible Summertime Content from Extremis Publishing
Stirling-based Book Publisher Promotes Audio and Printed Content for the Summer Months.
Stirling, United Kingdom, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing are marking the summer holidays with a celebration of all that's unique and exciting about travel writing. With a combination of printed books and free-to-access audio content, the company aims to provide a selection of features highlighting different road trips and travel experiences in the United Kingdom and further afield.
In partnership with Jeeni, the ethical streaming audio provider, Extremis has released an unabridged audiobook version of their popular guide "Secrets and Mysteries of the Heart 200 Route," which provides free-of-charge access to the book showcasing some of the most unusual features of this celebrated route around Stirlingshire and Perthshire. However, the content doesn't stop there, as there are also exclusive spoken word features ranging from Neil Hallam's historical trail "The Robin Hood 500 Route" to James R.A. Herriot's globetrotting travelogue "The Sabbatical." More content is set to be added in the coming weeks.
The Extremis social media channels will be highlighting many of the company's travel books, including guides to road trips such as the SWC300 route, the NC500 route and the Snow Roads Scenic Route, while there will also be updates on the many Scottish literary festivals taking place around the country throughout the summer months. The plan is to provide something for everyone's interest in the hope that they will choose to come and see some amazing holiday destinations for themselves.
"Here at Extremis Publishing, we love nothing more than a good road trip - whether here in Scotland or in the wider United Kingdom," says Julie Christie, one of the directors of the company. "With our growing range of spoken word content, and our books on travel continuing to find new readers, we really hope that we can encourage people to come and see the beauty of the British Isles as well as their many places of interest... and, most importantly, to have fun while doing it."
For more information about Extremis Publishing's books and audiobooks, including links to their social media channels, please visit the company's website at https://www.extremispublishing.com/.
