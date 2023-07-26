MD Kaufman’s Newly Released “Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective” is a Charming Narrative That Helps Set the Basis for a Life of Faith
“Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective,” from Christian Faith Publishing author MD Kaufman, is a fun and thoughtful juvenile fiction that shares a little boy’s year of growth both personally and spiritually while navigating the ups and downs of third grade.
New York, NY, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective”: a delightful adventure that holds an important lesson of faith. “Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective” is the creation of published author MD Kaufman, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Kaufman shares, “Max, walking out his third grade year, encounters many common situations and has choices to make—either let his emotions take over or trust in his relationship with Father God for guidance. Fun and joy fill this story as Max’s kindness, compassion, and love show through the ups and downs of his third grade year.
“Living out God’s character in an intentional way, Max shows how to turn sticky situations into opportunities for blessings.
“The hope for all who take this journey with Max is that his example will inspire others to follow God and build a daily relationship—to walk with Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MD Kaufman’s new book is best shared with the whole family as Max takes readers through a fun and enlightening year.
Consumers can purchase “Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
