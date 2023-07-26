MD Kaufman’s Newly Released “Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective” is a Charming Narrative That Helps Set the Basis for a Life of Faith

“Walking with Jesus: Life from a Third-Grader’s Perspective,” from Christian Faith Publishing author MD Kaufman, is a fun and thoughtful juvenile fiction that shares a little boy’s year of growth both personally and spiritually while navigating the ups and downs of third grade.