Arleen R. Fraijo’s Newly Released "The Memory Of My Soul" is a Thoughtful Arrangement of Poetry and Personal Experiences
“The Memory Of My Soul,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arleen R. Fraijo, is a thought-provoking reading experience that brings readers an encouraging message of the profound nature of the soul.
Glendale, AZ, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Memory Of My Soul”: a potent and introspective reading experience. “The Memory Of My Soul” is the creation of published author Arleen R. Fraijo.
Fraijo shares, “Today, I know that everyone is looking for answers and trying to find a way to solve the crucial season of our time in history. We long for leadership and to be the ones that are right. The news overwhelms us. We are finding it harder to sleep and to know what to eat. We have more questions than answers.
I wrote this book because I feel that this world needs a huge dose of love, a love that endures and holds the truth. It is also to fund my assignment, Jardin De Suenos (garden of dreams).
“In my thoughts, it goes like this:
“Our days are filled with listening to the seminars and daydreaming with the people who come to find their purpose as to why they came to this realm and what they will give to it.
“Three people would always be free to come to find their purpose and dreams, teaching sustainability, mission work, and health issues.
“We greet and listen to their dreams, and we all work on the gardens in our prospective cottages as a choice.
“And in the evening hours, we gather to hold their purpose with love in our hearts for the highest good. In the quiet hour is the garden of Vespers (the Evening Star), and this garden is silent.
“Then we each return to our cottages as we dream together. We connect in prayer and meditation. This provides each individual with the support and insight into who they truly are.
“Every month, we would hold a different topic, issue, or class that they may find their purpose for coming.
“We also use these grounds to come together for brainstorming sessions for the highest good of all.
“There is an abundance of love, kindness, wisdom, and courage to be and do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arleen R. Fraijo’s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they reflect on the intimate insights found within.
Consumers can purchase “The Memory Of My Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Memory Of My Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
