Curtis D. Yax’s Newly Released "The Book of Visions" is a Complex and Thoughtful Arrangement of Personal Spiritual Experiences
“The Book of Visions,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis D. Yax, is a compelling spiritual discussion that explores key components of our world’s history and future.
Milford, NY, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Book of Visions”: a fascinating prophetic work. “The Book of Visions” is the creation of published author Curtis D. Yax, who was born in 1952 in Buffalo and now resides in Oneonta, New York, with his family. Self-taught in art, music, and writing, he employs all three in Christian prophecy. He has exhibited in museums, such as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester, New York. Also, he has shown internationally in Paris, France, and has won awards for his work. He has written newspaper articles and contributed to CPN,—a botanical magazine, writing numerous articles on the cultivation of carnivorous plants. Curtis is currently working on a children’s book and is collaborating on a narration version for The Book of Visions using his own musical compositions.
Yax shares, “The Book of Visions fulfills God’s promise to grant visions in our time. Take a spiritual voyage through space-time and see for yourself Christ’s glory. Visit hell and its denizens. Experience the Gift of Tongues. Receive the Christ light. See God create our planet, and find out why the dinosaurs became extinct. Go from one awe-inspiring vision to the next, then witness what befalls humanity. Forty-four years in the making, the book climaxes with the prophecy of world war. Find out who is nuked first with the whole world involved and what becomes of the United States. All this and much more in Curtis Yax’s The Book of Visions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis D. Yax’s new book will challenge readers in their understanding of God and his plan.
Consumers can purchase “The Book of Visions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Book of Visions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
