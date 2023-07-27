Roseann Loker’s Newly Released "Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse" is a Story of One Woman’s Journey to Healing Salvation

“Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roseann Loker, is a message of hope for anyone who has faced the trauma of childhood sexual abuse as Loker shares a heartfelt reflection on a journey of determination and faith.