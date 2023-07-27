Roseann Loker’s Newly Released "Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse" is a Story of One Woman’s Journey to Healing Salvation
“Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roseann Loker, is a message of hope for anyone who has faced the trauma of childhood sexual abuse as Loker shares a heartfelt reflection on a journey of determination and faith.
Vicksburg, MI, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse”: a potent reminder of the comfort one can discover in Christ. “Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse” is the creation of published author Roseann Loker, a dedicated wife and proud grandmother of twelve who was born and raised in Michigan’s lower peninsula.
Loker shares, “What do you do when the reality you’ve always known lays in shambles at your feet? The foundation you’ve built your life upon is just shifting sand instead of rock solid?
“That’s where I found myself at fifty-seven years old…in bondage to the trauma of childhood sexual abuse. And I did the only thing I knew to do: trust the Lord Jesus Christ to walk with me through the death of all I thought was true to life and freedom. Rose of Grace is not only my story but also my process of how God brought me from an emotionally brokenhearted little girl to an emotionally healthy woman.
“Why? Why would I go public with such a shocking secret that my parents never even knew? One reason: to tell the TRUTH of how good Jesus Christ really is. If the world knew the TRUTH, we would be running and jumping over each other to get to Him! But instead, we believe the lies darkness tells us, and we run from Him and our true selves to hide in shame.
“Come explore with me the wonders of learning to live free in Jesus Christ. He’s better than you ever dreamed. And His loving power to heal our ravaged hearts is beyond comprehension. You or someone you know may need to hear the good news!
“Jesus Christ is mighty to save!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roseann Loker’s new book will resonate with many who have been directly affected or those helping others navigate the challenges of confronting and healing from a grievous betrayal of trust.
Consumers can purchase “Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rose of Grace: My Ever After Story Out from the Cinders of Sexual Abuse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
