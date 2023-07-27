Jacque Paul’s Newly Released "Throw Away Child Finding Home: Saints and Sinners" is a Surprising Tale of Love, Loss, and Discovery
“Throw Away Child Finding Home: Saints and Sinners,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacque Paul, is an enjoyable sequel that brings readers full circle with an affable cast and a heartwarming romance.
Norwalk, IA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Throw Away Child Finding Home: Saints and Sinners”: a unique Christian fiction that blends suspense and the complexities of human connection. “Throw Away Child Finding Home: Saints and Sinners” is the creation of published author Jacque Paul, a loving wife and mother who became a TSA passenger screener following the events of September 11.
Paul shares, “From time to time, we find ourselves trapped in a lie. Instead of risking conflict, we go along with the narrative while giving up something of ourselves and empowering the liar.
“Judge Samuel A. Harding is a truth seeker, a justice who imposes sentences. While Sam may have instigated the breakup by lying to Kate, she lied first, and he has proof. No further discussion is necessary. Still, there are times when he feels a little guilty for not confronting her all those years ago.
“Dr. Anna Katjea Moyer helps people find truth and peace in their lives but discounts many of her own upsets. After all, she’s been in therapy off and on for several years. And she is a psychologist. Yet every time Kate returns to Stockdale, she feels like a child and finds herself emotionally bound by deep-seated family constraints. If it weren’t for the restoration of the Gathering Place and the Country Club, she wouldn’t go back. But that’s a lie, and confronting the liar may prove dangerous for the people she loves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacque Paul’s new book is the exciting second installment to the author’s compelling series.
Consumers can purchase “Throw Away Child Finding Home: Saints and Sinners” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Throw Away Child Finding Home: Saints and Sinners,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
