Kelly Delgado’s Newly Released “Grandpa’s Glasses: A Story about Perspective” is a Clever Story That Encourages Readers to Look for the Positive in Each Day
“Grandpa’s Glasses: A Story about Perspective,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly Delgado, is a delightful reading experience with an important lesson of life and faith regarding being thankful.
Lodi, CA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa’s Glasses: A Story about Perspective”: a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators. “Grandpa’s Glasses: A Story about Perspective” is the creation of published author Kelly Delgado, a dedicated wife and mother who has served as a school psychologist for the past twenty years in northern California.
Delgado shares, “Grandpas can be the best teachers. This grandson thinks that his grandpa might be crazy, but is he really? Take a look through Grandpa’s Glasses and decide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Delgado’s new book offers a simple narrative that will present young readers with a food-for-thought reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa’s Glasses: A Story about Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa’s Glasses: A Story about Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
