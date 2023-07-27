Steven Richmond’s Newly Released "A Collection of Me" is an Insightful Collection of Poetry That Explores a Variety of Personal and Spiritual Revelations
“A Collection of Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Richmond, is a potent selection of poems inspired by the author’s personal journey, private reflections, and spiritual growth through overcoming loss and potent challenges.
Fulton, NY, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Collection of Me”: a thoughtful reading experience that showcases the complexities of the human spirit. “A Collection of Me” is the creation of published author Steven Richmond.
Richmond shares, “The title A Collection of Me is a collection of poems that are about my life experiences, my thoughts, my hopes, and my prayers. There are some poems that deal with my alcoholism, my family losses, and my emotions about those times in my life when I felt no hope. Others are of times when I was grateful for people who were there for me in my time of need without my even expecting them to show. There are poems about dear friends that struggled with the same affliction as myself and how hopeless I felt to help them. They are my prayers spoken to my God about how I felt at different times of my life. These are the sights, sounds, and smells of my world and how they affected my outlook for that particular day. I put into words my feelings, and I put to paper thoughts that I cannot speak to others.
“Words are the extension of the feelings I have for myself and the world I live in. They give me a sense of peace, a calming embrace, and an overall feeling of well-being. When I’m angry or afraid, confused or overwhelmed, tired or wound up tight, I pick up my pen and start to write. The words flow so quickly, and before I know it, another poem gives me the answer to my problem, whatever it may be. It’s as though God himself was talking to me through my own words and giving me the solution. I find that writing is the outlet and the inspiration I need to live my life to the fullest with humility and gratitude. Gratitude for God helping me to be the best at what he wants me to be. Humility to serve others with love and genuine concern for their emotional and mental well-being.
“My hope is that you find this collection beneficial in your own struggles in life and that you can use these as steps toward healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Richmond’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and encourage others in their perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “A Collection of Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Collection of Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
