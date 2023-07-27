Lorene B. Williford’s Newly Released "Hard Knocks and Blessings" is an Enjoyable Arrangement of Fifty Inspiring and Entertaining Short Stories

“Hard Knocks and Blessings: As Told by a Pastor’s Wife of 67 Years: 50 Short Stories Including Childhood Memories with a Touch of Humor,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorene B. Williford, is a creative autobiographical work that takes readers on an intimate adventure into the author’s most cherished and challenging life experiences.