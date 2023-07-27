Lorene B. Williford’s Newly Released "Hard Knocks and Blessings" is an Enjoyable Arrangement of Fifty Inspiring and Entertaining Short Stories
“Hard Knocks and Blessings: As Told by a Pastor’s Wife of 67 Years: 50 Short Stories Including Childhood Memories with a Touch of Humor,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorene B. Williford, is a creative autobiographical work that takes readers on an intimate adventure into the author’s most cherished and challenging life experiences.
Gibsonville, NC, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hard Knocks and Blessings: As Told by a Pastor’s Wife of 67 Years: 50 Short Stories Including Childhood Memories with a Touch of Humor”: a heartfelt celebration of the highs and lows of a life serving and following God. “Hard Knocks and Blessings: As Told by a Pastor’s Wife of 67 Years: 50 Short Stories Including Childhood Memories with a Touch of Humor” is the creation of published author Lorene B. Williford.
Williford shares, “Hard knocks are not always detrimental as they can sometimes be blessings in disguise. This book of short stories takes the reader on a journey from farm life in the 1930s and 1940s to sixty-seven years as a pastor’s wife, mother, and administrator. The fifty short stories begin with some of the humorous experiences of the author while growing up on a farm in Missouri where her godly parents instilled in her the value of reaping the fruits of hard work, integrity, and good work ethics.
“Balancing motherhood and supporting the ministry of her husband while holding secular positions had some challenges. It is hoped that readers of this book will find that the hard knocks we all encounter occasionally, even from Christians, can become blessings. Hard knocks, whether in secular workplaces or in religious settings, are often the Lord’s way of humbling us and teaching us some valuable lessons.
“These stories will motivate laypeople in our churches to encourage and pray for their pastor, pastor’s wife, staff, and their families. Pastors may view hard knocks differently when they can view these as opportunities to bless their ministry with a renewed commitment to meet each challenge with a spirit of love and compassion. Secular workers will see that Christians can achieve success and advancement in the corporate world without compromising their biblical standards.
“These short stories are laced with some humor that makes for an easy and entertaining read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorene B. Williford’s new book takes readers through formative and later life experiences in a blend of uplifting stories filled with lessons of life and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Hard Knocks and Blessings: As Told by a Pastor’s Wife of 67 Years: 50 Short Stories Including Childhood Memories with a Touch of Humor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hard Knocks and Blessings: As Told by a Pastor’s Wife of 67 Years: 50 Short Stories Including Childhood Memories with a Touch of Humor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories