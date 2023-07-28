The HIVE Tasting Room and Kitchen Launches Saturday Brunch
The HIVE, Northern California’s largest varietal honey and mead tasting room and kitchen launches a new farm to fork brunch menu, Saturdays from 9am – 2pm.
Woodland, CA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The HIVE, Northern California’s largest varietal honey and mead tasting room and kitchen launches a new farm to fork brunch menu, Saturdays from 9am – 2pm. The new menu, which debuts on Saturday July, 22, showcases local produce alongside honey-inspired dishes and beverages.
“At The HIVE, we encourage guests to relax among the pollinator gardens, learn about varietal honey and mead (the alcoholic beverage made from honey), and enjoy a well-crafted meal,” shares Nectar Director, Josh Zeldner.
Each dish is an exploration of the many ways in which varietal honeys can be used to elevate and compliment dishes.
“While the weekday menu offers a wide range of honey-inspired lunch and dinner menu items, brunch displays honey in its most natural setting — breakfast,” explains Executive Chef Alyssa Caballero.
Local honey, pollen and select honey varietals find their way into dishes such as shrimp and grits, avocado toast, breakfast tacos, yogurt parfaits and mouth-watering house-made honey butter biscuits.
“I am constantly looking for ways honey can complement or elevate the flavors in any recipe. This isn’t just any brunch menu. We are exploring a fresh approach to cooking, while encouraging guests to step out of their comfort zone and try something new,” says Caballero.
Traditional brunch beverages take an elevated twist as guests can choose between a traditional mimosa made with Capay Valley Sparkling Wine or a more unusual meadmosa made with Heidrun Sage Blossom mead, each blended with fresh fruit juices.
While visiting The HIVE, guests can explore the expansive pollinator gardens and learn about pollinator friendly plants, relax in the courtyard, taste more than 30 varietal honeys, and become familiar with mead. Brunch reservations for parties of 6 or more are required. Private tours and in-depth honey tastings are available with advance reservations.
The HIVE Tasting Room and Kitchen is located at 1221 Harter Ave in Woodland, CA and is open Tuesday – Thursday 11am-3pm, Friday 11am-8pm and Saturday 9am-2pm. For more information visit thehivewoodland.com.
The HIVE is a zero net energy facility and home to Z Specialty Food, Island of the Moon and Moon Shine Trading Company. With the highest standards, a deep love for the earth and tasting palate refined by over 44 years of practice, the Z Specialty Food family showcases over 30 varietal honeys, a collection of nut butters, honey fruit spreads and beehive products. Partnering with beekeepers who share their values of integrity, quality and careful stewardship, Z Specialty Food offers some of the most unique flavor profiles and purest products. Z Specialty Food has become a regional and national authority on honey education, flavor and the precious pollinators and environment needed to create every delicious jar. For more information visit zspecialtyfood.com
“At The HIVE, we encourage guests to relax among the pollinator gardens, learn about varietal honey and mead (the alcoholic beverage made from honey), and enjoy a well-crafted meal,” shares Nectar Director, Josh Zeldner.
Each dish is an exploration of the many ways in which varietal honeys can be used to elevate and compliment dishes.
“While the weekday menu offers a wide range of honey-inspired lunch and dinner menu items, brunch displays honey in its most natural setting — breakfast,” explains Executive Chef Alyssa Caballero.
Local honey, pollen and select honey varietals find their way into dishes such as shrimp and grits, avocado toast, breakfast tacos, yogurt parfaits and mouth-watering house-made honey butter biscuits.
“I am constantly looking for ways honey can complement or elevate the flavors in any recipe. This isn’t just any brunch menu. We are exploring a fresh approach to cooking, while encouraging guests to step out of their comfort zone and try something new,” says Caballero.
Traditional brunch beverages take an elevated twist as guests can choose between a traditional mimosa made with Capay Valley Sparkling Wine or a more unusual meadmosa made with Heidrun Sage Blossom mead, each blended with fresh fruit juices.
While visiting The HIVE, guests can explore the expansive pollinator gardens and learn about pollinator friendly plants, relax in the courtyard, taste more than 30 varietal honeys, and become familiar with mead. Brunch reservations for parties of 6 or more are required. Private tours and in-depth honey tastings are available with advance reservations.
The HIVE Tasting Room and Kitchen is located at 1221 Harter Ave in Woodland, CA and is open Tuesday – Thursday 11am-3pm, Friday 11am-8pm and Saturday 9am-2pm. For more information visit thehivewoodland.com.
The HIVE is a zero net energy facility and home to Z Specialty Food, Island of the Moon and Moon Shine Trading Company. With the highest standards, a deep love for the earth and tasting palate refined by over 44 years of practice, the Z Specialty Food family showcases over 30 varietal honeys, a collection of nut butters, honey fruit spreads and beehive products. Partnering with beekeepers who share their values of integrity, quality and careful stewardship, Z Specialty Food offers some of the most unique flavor profiles and purest products. Z Specialty Food has become a regional and national authority on honey education, flavor and the precious pollinators and environment needed to create every delicious jar. For more information visit zspecialtyfood.com
Contact
The HIVE Tasting Room and KitchenContact
Liz Luu
530-668-0660
thehivewoodland.com
Liz Luu
530-668-0660
thehivewoodland.com
Categories