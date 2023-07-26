Tamica Johnson’s New Book, "Welcome to My World," is a Stirring and Personal Memoir Detailing the Trials and Triumphs the Author Faced Throughout His Life
Orlando, FL, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tamica Johnson, who enjoys spending time with his family and writing music, short stories, poetry, has completed his most recent book, “Welcome to My World”: a powerful autobiographical account that recalls missteps taken by the author throughout his life and how, through learning from his mistakes, he managed to pick himself up and continue on to become a better man than he once was.
“I was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, on June 1, 1979,” writes Johnson. “Times weren’t always the best; I’ll be honest, it was rough. Although I was loved, I made decisions in life that caused a lot of hurt to myself and others that I’m not proud of. Through life lessons, I overcame those hard times and became the greater person I was made to be today, even beyond what I could imagine.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tamica Johnson’s book is an inspiring and thought-provoking read that explores the importance of learning from one’s mistakes to improve one’s life rather than running from them. A raw and honest autobiography, readers of all walks of life will find something to connect with in Johnson’s story as they take their first steps into his journey to discover how to be the best version of himself possible.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Welcome to My World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, on June 1, 1979,” writes Johnson. “Times weren’t always the best; I’ll be honest, it was rough. Although I was loved, I made decisions in life that caused a lot of hurt to myself and others that I’m not proud of. Through life lessons, I overcame those hard times and became the greater person I was made to be today, even beyond what I could imagine.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tamica Johnson’s book is an inspiring and thought-provoking read that explores the importance of learning from one’s mistakes to improve one’s life rather than running from them. A raw and honest autobiography, readers of all walks of life will find something to connect with in Johnson’s story as they take their first steps into his journey to discover how to be the best version of himself possible.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Welcome to My World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories