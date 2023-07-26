Chi Cheng’s New Book, “Grassland Journal: The Nomads and The Red Sun (Part 1),” Documents the Author's Grassland Journey During the Cultural Revolution
Renton, WA, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chi Cheng, who was born into a Christian family in China in the 1940s and worked as a health-care provider practicing alternative medicine in America, has completed his most recent book, “Grassland Journal: The Nomads and The Red Sun (Part 1)”: a powerful story about the loss of innocence, freedom, family, comfort, and traditions of Chinese culture that are slowly being lost.
This is a book worth collecting. Just as Nien Cheng (author of Life and Death in Shanghai, a New York Ties best seller) endorsed, “A good story. The writer’s well-written accounts of his experience is invaluable for a better understanding.” And Dr. Paul H. Shin, former Washington State senator and a well-known Asian history professor, endorsed, “What a wonderful story Mr. Cheng has written. I wish I had a book like this when I was studying Chinese history, for it reveals much about Mongolia during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. From art to culture to family, Mr. Cheng’s first-person account is a riveting tale told from the heart and an essential read for those withing to better understand this period of Inner Mongolian’s history.
“Grassland Journal: The Nomads and The Red Sun (Part 1)” chronicles the tragedy of the author’s Christian family during the chaos of China’s Cultural Revolution launched by Mao Zedong in 1966. The author’s parents were detained, beaten, and abused by Red Rebels in 1968, due to in 1952, they held a farewell party for Dr. Frank W. Price, a former pastor in Shanghai, and because during China’s 1959 through 1962 national starvation, they received foreign food from their siblings living in the United States. In 1968, the author’s fourteen-year-old sister’s application to a reunion with her sister who lived near the northern national border was turned down due to the author’s parents were detained by the Red Rebels, so she had to cut her fingertips, then wrote a pledge with the blood.
Cheng records the primitive life of Mongolian nomads and the traditional Tibetan sky burial, and during his trip to the grasslands of Inner Mongolia to look for his two sisters and how he overcame difficulties with Mao Zedong badges, as well as his unique acupuncture skills.
Published by Fulton Books, Chi Cheng’s book is a spellbinding and unforgettable experience for readers that follows the author as he gains knowledge of new cultures and languages, while learning to trust friends made along his journey of humility, freedom, and regaining his sense of self. Throughout the course of his story, Cheng reveals the healing he discovered among the nomads of the grassland of Inner Mongolia and how he survived and grew ever stronger in his own faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Grassland Journal: The Nomads and The Red Sun (Part 1)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
