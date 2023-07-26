David Stewart’s New Book, "The Saint Louis Site," is the Compelling Story of the Author’s Quest to Solve a Local Mystery That Could Forever Change the History Books

Recent release “The Saint Louis Site,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Stewart, is an exciting journey through California’s history. In 1979, Stewart was intrigued by an article in his local paper that described what seemed to be a tall tale about a rancher on the Sacramento River who found ancient Chinese bronze armor on his land. Could there be any truth behind this incredible story?