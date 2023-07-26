David Stewart’s New Book, "The Saint Louis Site," is the Compelling Story of the Author’s Quest to Solve a Local Mystery That Could Forever Change the History Books
Recent release “The Saint Louis Site,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Stewart, is an exciting journey through California’s history. In 1979, Stewart was intrigued by an article in his local paper that described what seemed to be a tall tale about a rancher on the Sacramento River who found ancient Chinese bronze armor on his land. Could there be any truth behind this incredible story?
New York, NY, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Stewart, a California native who has always held a deep interest in local history, has completed his new book, “The Saint Louis Site”: a gripping and potent read that sets out to answer one question: will the mystery ever be solved?
“When you wake up on a hot July morning in the central Sacramento Valley of California,” writes Stewart, “your first thought is normally, how long it will be before the temperature reaches one hundred degrees, and what am I going to do to deal with it? One of my favorite ways was to go see Mom and Dad. They always had the air-conditioning on at ten o’clock in the morning, so that seemed the best place to cool off for now. I had to pick up the papers they always saved for me anyway. Dad was out in his small backyard garden, cursing the birds for helping themselves to his brand-new tomatoes, and Mom was trying to get Dad to come in and rest; the birds needed to eat too. I picked up a copy of the famous Willows, California, newspaper, the ‘Willows Journal,’ glancing past the front-page farming stories to the editorial page. Little did I know that when my eyes came to a small article written by a lady from out at Glenn, named Marge Pattison, my life would be changed forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Stewart’s riveting tale begins on a summer day in 1979 while the author was visiting his parents. He spots a local newspaper with a piece that sparks his interest. The article’s title reads “Will the Mystery Ever Be Solved?” and is written by a woman named Marge Pattinson. Pattinson wrote into her paper inquiring about a local mystery that she felt needed a wider reach. She recalled reading about ancient Chinese bronze armor being accidentally uncovered on a ranch near the Sacramento River when the property owner was drilling a well. Pattinson posited that perhaps it was once the site of an ancient sea. Is it possible that the Chinese discovered America before the Vikings?
This question soon consumed David Stewart. He contacts Marge Pattinson and discovers that this ranch was a mere three miles from his family’s land. Metal detector and can-do attitude in tow, author David Stewart sets off on a quest of discovery that has endured for decades.
