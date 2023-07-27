Lucien Felix’s New Book, "Thunder and Lightning," is a Creative Children’s Fantasy Story That Explains the Magical Origins of Well-Known Weather Phenomena

Recent release “Thunder and Lightning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lucien Felix, tells the enchanted tale of how roaring rumbles and flashes of light came to rule the skies during stormy weather. Royal twins named Thunder and Lightning are separated for the first time since birth, and their separation reveals a power the brothers did not know they possessed.