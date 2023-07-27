Lucien Felix’s New Book, "Thunder and Lightning," is a Creative Children’s Fantasy Story That Explains the Magical Origins of Well-Known Weather Phenomena
Recent release “Thunder and Lightning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lucien Felix, tells the enchanted tale of how roaring rumbles and flashes of light came to rule the skies during stormy weather. Royal twins named Thunder and Lightning are separated for the first time since birth, and their separation reveals a power the brothers did not know they possessed.
Allentown, PA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucien Felix, an author with a gift for thinking out of the box, has completed her new book, “Thunder and Lightning”: an imaginative and entertaining new weather creation myth.
“‘Thunder and Lightning’ is a fictional tale of identical twins,” says Felix. “Granted, both were given unknown power as the twins were separated for the first time since birth. That’s when their power became known!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lucien Felix’s delightful tale follows a set of royal twins. The two princes are named Thunder and Lightning, and they can only be told apart by their unique birthmarks. The twins do everything together; they eat, play, sleep, and wake up all at the same time. Thunder and Lightning are inseparable until one fateful day when the king decides to bring Thunder with him on a trip.
The brothers had never been apart before, and this change thrusts the pair into emotional turmoil. How would things change when they were separated? Thunder and Lighting begin to argue with each other. One day, the twins get into a brotherly tiff over the phone. Loud rumbles and flashes of light spread across the sky. Could this be the princes’ hidden power?
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Thunder and Lightning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
