Author Rip Harwood’s New Book, "The Story of a Lucky Duck," is a Captivating Autobiography of the Author's Vast Travels Around the World Throughout His Life
Recent release “The Story of a Lucky Duck,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rip Harwood, is the true and fascinating account of the author's life, and the numerous travels that have brought him all over the world. Through his incredible journeys, Harwood details the unforgettable experiences with different ways of life that inspired his love of the outdoors and adventure.
Albuquerque, NM, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rip Harwood, who has worked for decades as a trial lawyer and who divides his time between New Mexico’s high desert and sailing the coast of Maine, has completed his new book, “The Story of a Lucky Duck”: a fascinating memoir detailing the author’s incredibly varied life, including the life-changing travels that introduced him to all sorts of cultures and global identities.
An avid sailor and outdoorsman, author Rip Harwood worked on a fifty-foot wooden sloop built in the Chesapeake during his early adulthood, chartering from New England to the Caribbean. Later in life, for more than two decades, Harwood devoted most of his free time to white water kayaking and rafting. The author has kayaked and rowed white-water rivers all over the western US, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico, including four self-support winter trips through the Grand Canyon. His love of hiking, adventure travel, and wilderness has included private boating and sea kayaking trips through the maze of islands in Southeast Alaska, hiking glaciers in Alaska and Iceland, and multi day hut-to-hut trekking through the high Andes to Machu Picchu.
“This charming little story breaks the autobiography mold,” shares Harwood. “Technically it’s the childhood account of a third-culture American kid and his adventures and exploits growing up all over the world in the 1950s and ’60s. The book will transport you from Australia to Africa, from Brazil to Israel, from Europe to the Far East. But it’s not just a travelogue or a dry where-I-was-born sleeper. It’s part adventure—it’s about surfing in Africa and sailing in Rio de Janeiro. It’s a Buddhist parable about the responsibilities of power and African lessons about the power of belief. It’s a childhood love story. It’s a new perspective on the evils of apartheid and the oppression that took its place and that still mars the beauty of a magnificent country. It’s a story of cultures and geopolitics. It’s the backstory about how a few courageous Norwegians defeated Nazi plans for a German atom bomb.
“It’s part the rant of a funny, irreverent, iconoclastic, opinionated old curmudgeon, perhaps occasionally thought-provoking. It’s a window into the insights that wide travels and an open mind can bring.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rip Harwood’s inspiring tale is a deeply personal and heartfelt novel that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness the author’s varied experiences that forever shaped his life. Expertly paced and thrilling, Harwood weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Story of a Lucky Duck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
An avid sailor and outdoorsman, author Rip Harwood worked on a fifty-foot wooden sloop built in the Chesapeake during his early adulthood, chartering from New England to the Caribbean. Later in life, for more than two decades, Harwood devoted most of his free time to white water kayaking and rafting. The author has kayaked and rowed white-water rivers all over the western US, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico, including four self-support winter trips through the Grand Canyon. His love of hiking, adventure travel, and wilderness has included private boating and sea kayaking trips through the maze of islands in Southeast Alaska, hiking glaciers in Alaska and Iceland, and multi day hut-to-hut trekking through the high Andes to Machu Picchu.
“This charming little story breaks the autobiography mold,” shares Harwood. “Technically it’s the childhood account of a third-culture American kid and his adventures and exploits growing up all over the world in the 1950s and ’60s. The book will transport you from Australia to Africa, from Brazil to Israel, from Europe to the Far East. But it’s not just a travelogue or a dry where-I-was-born sleeper. It’s part adventure—it’s about surfing in Africa and sailing in Rio de Janeiro. It’s a Buddhist parable about the responsibilities of power and African lessons about the power of belief. It’s a childhood love story. It’s a new perspective on the evils of apartheid and the oppression that took its place and that still mars the beauty of a magnificent country. It’s a story of cultures and geopolitics. It’s the backstory about how a few courageous Norwegians defeated Nazi plans for a German atom bomb.
“It’s part the rant of a funny, irreverent, iconoclastic, opinionated old curmudgeon, perhaps occasionally thought-provoking. It’s a window into the insights that wide travels and an open mind can bring.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rip Harwood’s inspiring tale is a deeply personal and heartfelt novel that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness the author’s varied experiences that forever shaped his life. Expertly paced and thrilling, Harwood weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Story of a Lucky Duck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories