Author Zeina Iyamah’s New Book, "The Spirit with No Color," is the True Story of a Girl Forced to Overcome Challenges at Every Step in Her Pursuit of Peace and Happiness
Recent release “The Spirit with No Color,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zeina Iyamah, is a riveting story that centers around a young girl named Latifa who is born during a time of war and strife in Lebanon and finds respite in nature. She soon finds herself in a loving relationship through change but must endure heartache and grief as her biggest trial unknowingly awaits her.
Brooklyn, NY, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zeina Iyamah, an award-winning poet from Lebanon who studied forestry in Oregon and Idaho and currently works for the United Nations in New York, has completed her new book, “The Spirit with No Color”: a powerful story based on the life of the author that follows a young girl named Latifa born during a tumultuous time who rises above every struggle that is placed in her path beginning at a young age.
Iyamah writes, “The book narrates the true story of a child who grew up in Beirut during an era of war. During that chaotic period, she found comfort and hope in nature. Her love for nature later took her to the Idaho forests to study forestry. A canceled flight led to her being stranded in Paris for the day. An unfortunate event put her on the path of love where she met the man of her dreams. Together they ended up exploring countless countries and eventually marrying in a place that is dear to both of them.
“As a true believer in love, she fought cultural and ethnic (racial) norms to be with him. At the same time, she dedicated a good part of her time to caring for her aging parents, whom she loved beyond words. The loss of her parents was too traumatic for her to handle and threw her into a fragile mental and emotional state, which was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the biggest heartbreaking moment was yet to come.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Zeina Iyamah’s captivating tale is a profound story detailing Latifa’s incredible determination and perseverance that carried her through life’s darkest moments and trials to continue on her path to success and triumph. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Spirit with No Color” is a beautifully written and character-driven tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Spirit with No Color” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
