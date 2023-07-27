Author Zeina Iyamah’s New Book, "The Spirit with No Color," is the True Story of a Girl Forced to Overcome Challenges at Every Step in Her Pursuit of Peace and Happiness

Recent release “The Spirit with No Color,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zeina Iyamah, is a riveting story that centers around a young girl named Latifa who is born during a time of war and strife in Lebanon and finds respite in nature. She soon finds herself in a loving relationship through change but must endure heartache and grief as her biggest trial unknowingly awaits her.