Author Michael R. Maruzzi’s New Book, "Walking is Overrated: Witnessing the World from Two Perspectives," is an Inspiring Story of Embracing Life as a Quadriplegic
Recent release “Walking is Overrated: Witnessing the World from Two Perspectives,” from Covenant Books author Michael R. Maruzzi, is a moving memoir chronicling the author’s journey to acceptance and control over his own narrative after a devastating spinal cord injury left him paralyzed.
Ft. Myers, FL, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael R. Maruzzi, a gifted author who recently developed a peer mentor group for teenagers who suffer with spinal cord injuries, has completed his new book, “Walking is Overrated: Witnessing the World from Two Perspectives”: a heartwarming and gripping account of overcoming adversity and learning from one’s hardships.
“A normal life,” says Maruzzi. “Something I never thought I would have again after the events of January 17, 1987. The moment my head hit the boards playing hockey, my life was anything but normal. ‘Why me? Why did this have to happen to me?’ It has not been easy, but now decades later, I look at my life through different eyes than that eighteen-year-old. Living with a spinal cord injury, so much has been taken from me, but it is what I’ve been given that has defined my life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael R. Maruzzi’s new book highlights the unique perspective Maruzzi gained as a result of his injury. Not many people have experienced life as both an able-bodied individual and a wheelchair user. In 1987, Maruzzi suffered a devastating injury as a high school hockey player. For years, the author’s main question was “why me?” But after experiencing thirty-five years in a wheelchair, Maruzzi has changed his tune.
Michael R. Maruzzi shares the knowledge gained after living as a quadriplegic. He describes the ways he found control over his life when he did not have control over his body. Most importantly, Maruzzi learned that humans either have the opportunity to let time pass or conquer challenging circumstances. His latest release reveals how Maruzzi came to believe that walking is, quite frankly, overrated.
Readers can purchase “Walking is Overrated: Witnessing the World from Two Perspectives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“A normal life,” says Maruzzi. “Something I never thought I would have again after the events of January 17, 1987. The moment my head hit the boards playing hockey, my life was anything but normal. ‘Why me? Why did this have to happen to me?’ It has not been easy, but now decades later, I look at my life through different eyes than that eighteen-year-old. Living with a spinal cord injury, so much has been taken from me, but it is what I’ve been given that has defined my life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael R. Maruzzi’s new book highlights the unique perspective Maruzzi gained as a result of his injury. Not many people have experienced life as both an able-bodied individual and a wheelchair user. In 1987, Maruzzi suffered a devastating injury as a high school hockey player. For years, the author’s main question was “why me?” But after experiencing thirty-five years in a wheelchair, Maruzzi has changed his tune.
Michael R. Maruzzi shares the knowledge gained after living as a quadriplegic. He describes the ways he found control over his life when he did not have control over his body. Most importantly, Maruzzi learned that humans either have the opportunity to let time pass or conquer challenging circumstances. His latest release reveals how Maruzzi came to believe that walking is, quite frankly, overrated.
Readers can purchase “Walking is Overrated: Witnessing the World from Two Perspectives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories