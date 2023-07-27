Author Michael R. Maruzzi’s New Book, "Walking is Overrated: Witnessing the World from Two Perspectives," is an Inspiring Story of Embracing Life as a Quadriplegic

Recent release “Walking is Overrated: Witnessing the World from Two Perspectives,” from Covenant Books author Michael R. Maruzzi, is a moving memoir chronicling the author’s journey to acceptance and control over his own narrative after a devastating spinal cord injury left him paralyzed.