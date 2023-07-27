Author James Gomez’s New Book, "Extreme Poetry," is an Eclectic and Insightful Collection of Poems Stemming from the Author’s Life Experiences and Eccentric Imagination
Recent release “Extreme Poetry,” from Covenant Books author James Gomez, is a compelling view of the world through the author’s eyes. From family to politics to a worldwide pandemic, James Gomez utilizes his love of music and songwriting to compose poems that speak to the soul.
Denham Springs, LA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Gomez, a family man born and raised in southern Louisiana, has completed his new book, “Extreme Poetry”: an enlightening and oftentimes humorous look into the mind of the author.
“This book is a vast variety of poems, ranging from those of God and women I’ve either known, loved, or imagined knowing and loving,” says author James Gomez. “Proceeding with poems to my children, COVID, Woodstock, addictions, music, the Constitution, and the list goes on, to say the least! So as you indulge yourself within these covers, I hope you find some of them to your liking. If not, well then, I’ll have to resort to pleading the Fifth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Gomez’s new book ranges in topic from worldwide phenomena to personal gains and losses. While Gomez writes of his own experiences, he also appeals to a broader viewpoint of the world that any reader can relate to. Gomez boasts harboring an active imagination throughout his entire life, and his creative mind is evident in his writing.
Inspired by a deep love of music and songwriting, James Gomez began writing poetry to better comprehend the world around him. With the support of his loving family, Gomez now releases his first collection of poems. In the words of the author, “As we embark on this journey together, I hope you enjoy the ride as much as I do.”
Readers can purchase “Extreme Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
