Author James Gomez’s New Book, "Extreme Poetry," is an Eclectic and Insightful Collection of Poems Stemming from the Author’s Life Experiences and Eccentric Imagination

Recent release “Extreme Poetry,” from Covenant Books author James Gomez, is a compelling view of the world through the author’s eyes. From family to politics to a worldwide pandemic, James Gomez utilizes his love of music and songwriting to compose poems that speak to the soul.