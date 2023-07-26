Author Crystal Arlene Kuykendall’s New Book, "The Crystal Pumpkin" Explodes with Historical Developments and Personal Triumphs Born of Tragedies
Recent release “The Crystal Pumpkin,” from Page Publishing author Crystal Arlene Kuykendall, is an upbeat, uplifting, compelling story that takes the reader on an emotional, historical journey through eighteen eventful years in the life of the author.
Upper Marlboro, MD, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Arlene Kuykendall, a gifted and gracious servant leader, has completed her new book, “The Crystal Pumpkin”: an autobiographical work that captures the essence of the culture, experiences, struggles, music, entertainment, art, poetry, religion, charm, and nuances of Black life, Black love, and Black survival.
Importantly, the author provides a riveting portrayal of events in local and national history as seen through the lens of a young Black girl who grows into adulthood in Chicago. The characters are real, and their lives, like their stories, are unforgettable. The lessons provided are universal, and the messages are moving and memorable. This delightful semi-autobiography has adventure, mystery, intrigue, shock, comedy, crime, drama, tragedy, and a scintillating love story. It provides a factual account of an era that featured struggles for individual and collective identity, purpose, and social justice during an earlier and simpler time. The book also celebrates the "Merchants of Hope" who nurtured, taught, counseled, coached, and loved her enough to facilitate her development and ongoing success.
The author explores the dawning of her identity amid self-doubt, family secrets, childhood fantasies, the specter of racism, and her educational and professional challenges as a public-school teacher and university faculty. Her pursuit of education and her explorations of social justice, civil rights, and antiwar endeavors are chronicled in her experiences of a “new day” when she comes of age during a tumultuous time. Her activism, high school and college experiences, and travels to the Bahamas and Western Europe mold her dedication before shocking and tragic developments alter the trajectory of her life.
Author Crystal Arlene Kuykendall is an engaging educator, human relations expert, attorney, motivational speaker, business owner, loving mother, ordained clergy, transformative poet laureate, and endearing author. She is frequently lauded for her educational leadership, child advocacy, and social justice endeavors. Those who witness her charismatic charm and dynamic delivery have been eternally inspired during over two thousand speeches given in forty-nine American states and on four continents. Those experiencing her moving messages laugh and cry when she weaves her magic behind a microphone. Readers who experience her creative writings and sensational stories are similarly inspired by her poetry, academically challenging publications, and soul-stirring storytelling.
She is also the author of six research-based books, including the highly acclaimed national bestseller, “From Rage to Hope: Strategies for Reclaiming Black and Hispanic Students.”
The creator of the poem Her Dream Deferred, she is in demand by audiences of all ages. Dr. Kuykendall is a Chicago native who now resides in Maryland. She holds six advanced degrees, including a law degree, master’s degree in divinity and sociology, and a doctorate degree in educational administration, as well as an honorary doctorate, honoris causa. She also held executive leadership positions in four national associations before becoming the founder of her own businesses. In over thirty years of sage observations, service, and inspiration to merchants of hope worldwide, she has received over 350 plaques, awards, keys to cities, and commendations for her services and savvy rhetoric. “The Crystal Pumpkin” is her first novel.
Kuykendall writes, “The shrill screams, sobbing, and wailing of weeping women could still be heard. Her mind would not release those sounds of deep anguish and outrage. Her heart ached continuously with a heaviness that once again caused another sleepless night. Despite the elusive sleep she coveted, she sat straight up in bed as the twilight of dawn blanketed the small room. She mustered the strength to face what was indeed a new day. The bright yellow sun was still rising on this unseasonably warm September morning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Crystal Arlene Kuykendall’s poignant tale invites readers to experience the educational, social, and personal challenges, struggles, setbacks, and victories of the main characters during an unforgettable era. The treasured stories and sentiments shared are unique and timeless.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Crystal Pumpkin" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
