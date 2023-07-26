Author Crystal Arlene Kuykendall’s New Book, "The Crystal Pumpkin" Explodes with Historical Developments and Personal Triumphs Born of Tragedies

Recent release “The Crystal Pumpkin,” from Page Publishing author Crystal Arlene Kuykendall, is an upbeat, uplifting, compelling story that takes the reader on an emotional, historical journey through eighteen eventful years in the life of the author.