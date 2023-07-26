Author Jeremiah Josen’s New Book, "Earth-Sod-Blen," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Takes Place at the End of the Earth’s Third Civilization
Recent release “Earth-Sod-Blen,” from Page Publishing author Jeremiah Josen, takes place at the end of the dark ages of the civilization, at a time before the continents separated and when the highest number of different symbiont beings walked the sod of the earth.
New York, NY, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeremiah Josen has completed his new book, “Earth-Sod-Blen”: a fascinating and thrilling work that takes readers into a world of elves, dwarfs, centaurs, hu-man, fairies, Aqua-Airians, tribal trolls, clan trolls, and the last remaining dragon.
Josen writes, “Igo-Morest had to develop a spell to control the minds of these savage creatures. These trolls were unable to control their own emotions, specifically their anger and hatred of the other races in the society of Earth-Sod-Ben. He felt the spell would not be overly difficult to achieve; however, this assumption could not have been further from the truth. The emotional chaos within the hearts and minds of this race would prove to be a great task to overcome. This combined with frequency of fits and rage proved to be a great deal more work and time than he had originally anticipated. All in all, this spell took twenty-three years to complete. By this time, Igo-Morest was in his midyears. Now with the tribals under the control of his spell, he was finally ready to begin his conquest of Earth-Sod-Blen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeremiah Josen’s unforgettable tale tells of a great hero who would help rebuild the trust between all beings and bring peace to all.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Earth-Sod-Blen” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
