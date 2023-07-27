Author Alan Kramer’s New Book, “The Crow Tree: Book 1 in the Magical Midland Forest Series,” is a Brilliant Young Adult Fiction Novel Set in a Mysterious Forest

Recent release “The Crow Tree: Book 1 in the Magical Midland Forest Series,” from Page Publishing author Alan Kramer, takes young readers into a mysterious forest with talking animals and a secret passage to another time in a tense and fractured American town next door.