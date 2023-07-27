Author Alan Kramer’s New Book, “The Crow Tree: Book 1 in the Magical Midland Forest Series,” is a Brilliant Young Adult Fiction Novel Set in a Mysterious Forest
Recent release “The Crow Tree: Book 1 in the Magical Midland Forest Series,” from Page Publishing author Alan Kramer, takes young readers into a mysterious forest with talking animals and a secret passage to another time in a tense and fractured American town next door.
Herndon, VA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Kramer, a noted playwright with over twenty published plays for young readers and actors, has completed his new book, “The Crow Tree: Book 1 in the Magical Midland Forest Series”: a magical young adult fiction novel told from the perspective of a ninth grader named Marcus. He and his marching band friends usually stay to themselves. But with loggers clear-cutting the forest, Marcus is losing his only place of refuge from his parents’ divorce and his struggles at school. Now a new virus has appeared, and the few Black students at Midland High are being blamed for it. Marcus and his friends join forces with a pair of talking crows and a stranger from another time to try to save their friends, the forest, and the school.
Author Alan Kramer’s musical theater and theater-dance works have been performed extensively in the New York area and on national tours. He is also a lifelong educator and was the founding principal of one of the largest arts magnet schools in New England. This is his first novel.
Kramer writes, “They first marked off the trees they wanted to attack by spray-painting big red X’s on a whole bunch of them. The area was bigger than a football field, except that they didn’t have cheerleaders or a marching band, just the ants and their big trucks. Next, they brought out their saws and grinders and chippers and other things I couldn’t identify and started them up. Together they made more noise than all the marching bands in the state put together. I put my hands over my ears. I was used to loud sounds from band practice, but this was much worse.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alan Kramer’s coming-of-age novel is set against life in America today—bullying, racial tensions, rising heat, and polarized adults—seen through the eyes of a young narrator.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “The Crow Tree: Book 1 in the Magical Midland Forest Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Alan Kramer’s musical theater and theater-dance works have been performed extensively in the New York area and on national tours. He is also a lifelong educator and was the founding principal of one of the largest arts magnet schools in New England. This is his first novel.
Kramer writes, “They first marked off the trees they wanted to attack by spray-painting big red X’s on a whole bunch of them. The area was bigger than a football field, except that they didn’t have cheerleaders or a marching band, just the ants and their big trucks. Next, they brought out their saws and grinders and chippers and other things I couldn’t identify and started them up. Together they made more noise than all the marching bands in the state put together. I put my hands over my ears. I was used to loud sounds from band practice, but this was much worse.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alan Kramer’s coming-of-age novel is set against life in America today—bullying, racial tensions, rising heat, and polarized adults—seen through the eyes of a young narrator.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “The Crow Tree: Book 1 in the Magical Midland Forest Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories