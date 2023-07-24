Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Last Resort" by David Strauss
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Last Resort – a thriller written by David Strauss.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About The Last Resort:
Explaining the proposition of this crime thriller, the author, David Allard asks: “Have you ever wondered about what happens in a small seaside resort out of season? Do the inhabitants go into hibernation?” He explains, “Not in Little Havering. There are no zombies there, nor are there vampires. But it can be murder.”
The Last Resort is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 296 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800944800
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.88 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0BYK22H5Y
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LASTRESORT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories