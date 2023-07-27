Author Gregory D. Brown’s New Book, "Life Along the Sangamon: Duke's Run," is the True Account of the Author's Life Experiences in His Pursuit of the American Dream

Recent release “Life Along the Sangamon: Duke's Run,” from Page Publishing author Gregory D. Brown, follows the author's life, starting as a small-town boy with wide-eyed dreams for his future. Over the course of his novel, Brown weaves an intimate self-portrait exploring how he embraced the challenges through each stage of his life, ultimately finding success and fulfillment.