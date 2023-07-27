Author Gregory D. Brown’s New Book, "Life Along the Sangamon: Duke's Run," is the True Account of the Author's Life Experiences in His Pursuit of the American Dream
Recent release “Life Along the Sangamon: Duke's Run,” from Page Publishing author Gregory D. Brown, follows the author's life, starting as a small-town boy with wide-eyed dreams for his future. Over the course of his novel, Brown weaves an intimate self-portrait exploring how he embraced the challenges through each stage of his life, ultimately finding success and fulfillment.
New York, NY, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gregory D. Brown has completed his new book, “Life Along the Sangamon: Duke's Run”: a heartfelt memoir that explores how his midwestern upbringing helped to prepare him for the challenges of life, including fighting to defend America in the armed forces and raising a family and business alongside his beloved wife.
Born outside of Chicago in December of 1954, author Gregory D. Brown attended Mahomet-Seymour High School, lettering in football and track. After graduating from Milton College with a history degree, was voted President of Debate Club, and won the 1975 boxing championship at the Midwest Regional Golden Gloves. Brown attended Hamline School of Law and served as a Combat Arms Officer, 2nd lieutenant, 82nd Airborne Division / US Army Paratroopers during the 1982 Falklands War. Honorably discharged from the service, Brown dedicated the rest of his life to building a business and family with his wife, Young-Sook “Sue” Cho. After moving to Oklahoma City in 1989, Brown became dedicated to his community and active in politics, serving as the Oklahoma Reform Party State Chairman from 1999 to 2001, and running for the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1996 and 2014.
In this autobiography, readers will learn the story of a small-town boy making good as he grows up along the lush banks of the Sangamon River near Mahomet, Illinois. From the author’s unique and understandable perspective, readers can experience life in small-town America during the late sixties and early seventies. In his sequel, “Duke’s Run,” readers are then taken along for his thrilling adventures as a Golden Gloves boxing champion to a young law student teaching English in Seoul, Korea, where he meets his future bride. Through the author’s writings, readers will discover Duke’s experiences as a Combat Arms Officer in the 82nd Airborne and a merchant in the French Quarter of New Orleans before settling his family in Oklahoma City and entering the political arena.
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory D. Brown’s engaging tale is a moving and deeply personal account that is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they grow to appreciate how small-town values and a Midwestern work ethic can generate a life worth living, fighting, and dying for.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Life Along the Sangamon: Duke's Run” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
