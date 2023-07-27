Harold T. Brown’s New Book, "N. Korea Camp 5," is a Compelling and Harrowing Account of the Author’s Experiences He Faced as a Prisoner of War While Serving in Korea
Schenectady, NY, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Harold T. Brown, a former Sergeant of the U.S. Army who received a Bronze Star with V for valor, has completed his most recent book, “N. Korea Camp 5”: a powerful memoir detailing his brave service overseas and the time spent as a prisoner of war in North Korea, where he and many others faced illness and insurmountable and horrific torture at the hands of his captors.
“I entered the Army from New York City in 1948; I was then eighteen years of age,” writes Brown. “As I recall, World War II ended in May 1945. At that time, there was this mass exodus of returning veterans from Europe and Asia. The sudden surge of young veterans returning home overloaded the unemployment rolls. For us young aspiring would-be workers, there was a disappointment. Those of us, disappointed with the scarcity of jobs at that time, resorted to those positions overseas vacated by returning veterans.”
Brown continues, “The military battles my fellow men and I were involved in are covered briefly and do emphasize much brutality. The main character of this writing consists of the horrors of war, suffered by those who were so beastly treated and exposed to much depravity by the enemy forces. I recount my personal experiences with a survival group, experiences with a prominent heroic theologian, and one presently being considered for sainthood, and discussions with two prominent, well-known British Communist journalists of that time.
“My survival was miraculous. I feel firm in my personal belief, which was an unwavering belief in my creator God. I didn’t come to believe this way until many trials along the way through the hell I came to know and fight daily while in combat and then in enemy hands. I came to humility through suffering personally and in concert with my fellow men that I attempted to assist through prayer and faith feebly. Those that suffered and failed in their struggles in that horrid place, Camp Five, are no doubt with the Lord today.”
Published by Fulton Books, Harold T. Brown’s book reveals the incredible courage the author and his comrades showed in the face of despair during their time as prisoners, and how they managed to persevere through the most difficult of circumstances imaginable. Eye-opening and poignant, Brown weaves a deeply emotional and personal account of his trials while overseas, revealing the sacrifices made by those who chose to serve their country.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “N. Korea Camp 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I entered the Army from New York City in 1948; I was then eighteen years of age,” writes Brown. “As I recall, World War II ended in May 1945. At that time, there was this mass exodus of returning veterans from Europe and Asia. The sudden surge of young veterans returning home overloaded the unemployment rolls. For us young aspiring would-be workers, there was a disappointment. Those of us, disappointed with the scarcity of jobs at that time, resorted to those positions overseas vacated by returning veterans.”
Brown continues, “The military battles my fellow men and I were involved in are covered briefly and do emphasize much brutality. The main character of this writing consists of the horrors of war, suffered by those who were so beastly treated and exposed to much depravity by the enemy forces. I recount my personal experiences with a survival group, experiences with a prominent heroic theologian, and one presently being considered for sainthood, and discussions with two prominent, well-known British Communist journalists of that time.
“My survival was miraculous. I feel firm in my personal belief, which was an unwavering belief in my creator God. I didn’t come to believe this way until many trials along the way through the hell I came to know and fight daily while in combat and then in enemy hands. I came to humility through suffering personally and in concert with my fellow men that I attempted to assist through prayer and faith feebly. Those that suffered and failed in their struggles in that horrid place, Camp Five, are no doubt with the Lord today.”
Published by Fulton Books, Harold T. Brown’s book reveals the incredible courage the author and his comrades showed in the face of despair during their time as prisoners, and how they managed to persevere through the most difficult of circumstances imaginable. Eye-opening and poignant, Brown weaves a deeply emotional and personal account of his trials while overseas, revealing the sacrifices made by those who chose to serve their country.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “N. Korea Camp 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories