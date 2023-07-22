Commercient Announces 14 New apps on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Commercient’s customers can now benefit from hassle-free, fully supported integrations.
Atlanta, GA, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Commercient today announced it has launched 14 new apps on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect Salesforce with ERPs such as SYSPRO 8, JobBOSS², Genius ERP, and others without the need of mapping, coding, or manual data-entry. Commercient actively works with Salesforce users and ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.
Commercient’s 14 new apps are currently available on Salesforce AppExchange. These new apps include:
Commercient SYNC for SYSPRO 8 and SYSPRO Avanti
Commercient SYNC™ between JobBOSS² and Salesforce
Commercient Document Sync (PDF, Excel, Word, xls, doc, JPG, PNG, cad, any type)
Commercient SYNC™ between Genius ERP and Salesforce
Commercient SYNC between AccountMate and Salesforce
Commercient's Oracle ERP Cloud Sync for Salesforce
Commercien Xperia ERP SYNC for Salesforce
Commercient SYNC between proALPHA and Salesforce
Commercient SYNC between Foundation Software (Construction Acc) and Salesforce
Commercient™ Lawson ERP SYNC for Salesforce
Commercient SYNC between Multiview and Salesforce
Commercient SYNC between CMiC (Construction Accounting) and Salesforce
Commercient SYNC for BQE CORE
Commercient SYNC™ for Zoho Books
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data between the ERP and Salesforce in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that your systems communicate effectively with each other without mapping, coding, or double data-entry. By making ERP or accounting data available within Salesforce, reporting for effective decision-making gets easier, and user adoption increases.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 110 ERPs and counting. Among the most recent integrations, Commercient SYNC connects Salesforce with ERPs such as SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage, QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
Additional Resources
Contact
CommercientContact
Jackie Palma
844-282-0401
www.commercient.com
