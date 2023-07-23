Future Electronics Features Vishay SIPQ32433 Series eFuse in THE EDGE
Future Electronics has featured the Vishay SIPQ32433 Series eFuse in the latest edition of THE EDGE.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Vishay SIPQ32433 Series eFuse in the latest edition of THE EDGE.
The SIPQ32433A and SIPQ32433B are single-channel eFuses by Vishay, integrating multiple control and protection features to ensure reliable operation in various applications.
The Vishay SIPQ32433 Series eFuse serves as a robust protection solution for both power sources and downstream circuitry, safeguarding against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges, and excessive inrush currents.
To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/vishay-sipq32433-efuses. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
