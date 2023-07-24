Hollywood Burger Debuts Orange Creamsicle Shake for Its Limited-Time Summer Menu
Los Angeles, CA, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood Burger, the iconic fast casual restaurant chain renowned for its Hollywood vibe and exceptional food, is thrilled to announce its latest limited-time menu item: the Orange Creamsicle Shake.
The "Orange Creamsicle Shake” captures the sunny flavors of Hollywood Burger’s (limited-time) orange sherbet milkshake—a delightful, sweet treat that captures the essence of Hollywood's sunny summer.
"We're excited to introduce the Orange Creamsicle Shake this summer," said Hollywood Burger's President, Kevin Shea. "This refreshing milkshake embodies the spirit of Summer, with its tangy and sweet flavor profile. It is for many of us a very nostalgic menu item, that takes you back to those hot summer days spent in the park or by the pool. Combined with our other menu items, we're confident that summer customers will have an unforgettable dining experience at Hollywood Burger."
Known for its welcoming Hollywood vibe, Hollywood Burger has been a go-to destination for food enthusiasts since its establishment in 2016. With its commitment to fresh, made-to-order fast casual cuisine, Hollywood Burger offers an extensive menu featuring signature all-natural gourmet-style burgers, hormone-free chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, veggie burgers, classic and sweet potato fries, tater tots, salads, and more.
This limited-time promotion will be available until the end of the summer, allowing customers to enjoy this sip of sunshine throughout the month.
About Hollywood Burger:
Hollywood Burger (hollywood-burger.com) is a Hollywood-themed, fresh and made-to-order fast casual restaurant in Los Angeles, CA. With its extensive menu featuring a variety of delectable options, Hollywood Burger attracts patrons from all corners of the city. From signature gourmet-style burgers to vegetarian-friendly choices, Hollywood Burger ensures there's something to please every palate. The restaurant's warm and welcoming Hollywood vibe, coupled with its commitment to high-quality ingredients, has made it a go-to destination for food enthusiasts.
