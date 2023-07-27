Roger L. Wade’s Newly Released "Turning Trials Into Triumph" is a Thoughtful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Most Cherished and Challenging Moments
“Turning Trials Into Triumph,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger L. Wade, is an enjoyable story of trial and triumph as the author meanders through time from childhood through present day with humorous and reflective narration.
Show Low, AZ, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Turning Trials Into Triumph”: a delightful autobiographical work that doesn’t pull any punches. “Turning Trials Into Triumph” is the creation of published author Roger L. Wade, a gifted musician who resides in the White Mountains of Arizona with his partner, Jeanne Danowski, where he enjoys performing, writing, and working with leather tooling.
Wade shares, “Realizing at age sixty I suffered from attention deficit disorder, I embarked upon my healing journey. Through years of counseling and reflection on my entire life, I began to understand the reason for the challenges I’d faced, but more importantly, that I’d conquered them all. I realized that not only did I heal, but I learned to thrive. I felt a deep desire to share my experiences, so I decided to write this book. I share my life story to bring hope, a little humor and much needed support to those who may be struggling with this disorder, or any other, and for those who support them. Believe in yourself and your talents, ask for God’s help and guidance, and know you can overcome your challenges and live your heart’s desire.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger L. Wade’s new book will entertain and inspire as the author shares the blessings in the lessons of life.
Consumers can purchase “Turning Trials Into Triumph” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turning Trials Into Triumph,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories