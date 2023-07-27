Stan Simonik’s Newly Released "A Journey of Hope: New Believer’s Guide to Discipleship" is an Easy-to-Understand Guide to Learning How to Follow Christ
“A Journey of Hope: New Believer’s Guide to Discipleship,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stan Simonik, is an informative and welcome resource for anyone seeking to understand the necessities of being a disciple of Christ.
Littlefield, TX, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Journey of Hope: New Believer’s Guide to Discipleship”: an inspiring resource for discovering one’s spiritual path. “A Journey of Hope: New Believer’s Guide to Discipleship” is the creation of published author Stan Simonik, a retired pastor who served congregations in Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska, and Texas, with a passion for the gospel. Stan and his wife, Julie, reside in west Texas and enjoy occasional visits to the forests of New Mexico and Colorado. Stan and Julie have four grown children and, so far, four grandchildren.
Simonik shares, “When the Holy Spirit leads us to believe in Jesus as our Savior and Lord, we embark on a journey of discipleship. Sharing from his own life’s experience as a forgiven sinner, the author portrays the faith walk with Christ as an intentional, multifaceted endeavor.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Simonik’s new book is directed toward new believers but can certainly bring something to the table for established Christians as well.
Consumers can purchase “A Journey of Hope: New Believer’s Guide to Discipleship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Journey of Hope: New Believer’s Guide to Discipleship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
