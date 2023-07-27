Author Ivan Srut’s New Book, "the Whale Call," is an Adorable Story of the Different Emotions One Can Feel When a New Family Member is Brought Home Into Everybody's Life
Recent release “The Whale Call,” from Page Publishing author Ivan Srut, is an adorable story that follows two dogs, Thor and Sheba, who enjoy spending time together with their family. When a new dog named Lulu enters the mix, both Thor and Sheba are very excited, but soon Thor begins spending all his time with Lulu, thus leading to Sheba feeling extremely jealous.
Pearland, TX, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ivan Srut has completed his new book, “The Whale Call”: a captivating tale that centers around two dogs, Thor and Sheba, who welcome a new sister into their home, but quickly realize how difficult accepting a newcomer into one’s family can sometimes be.
Originally born in Prague, author Ivan J. Srut moved to Canada with his parents at the age of two. He attended Iowa State University on a tennis scholarship, after which he moved to Houston in order to attend the University of Houston College of Optometry. Srut has been practicing optometry in the Houston area for twenty-six years, and his pride and joy are his two children, Katarina and Nicolas, who serve as inspiration for “The Whale Call.” Ivan has been married to his current wife, Sharon, for nine years, and together they live with their three dogs, Romeo, Lulu, and Storm. In his spare time, Ivan still enjoys playing tennis and is an avid hockey fan.
Srut writes, “Lulu is the new family dog, and Sheba and Thor have been best friends for years. When Sheba watches Thor and Lulu playing for the first time and having so much fun together, she can’t take it anymore! She lets out a ‘whale call’—a howl unlike any other she has ever made—out of jealousy. Thor reassures Sheba that their friendship is something that can never be replaced.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ivan Srut’s enthralling tale is a delightful story that is sure to entertain and capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Thor, Sheba, and Lulu’s adventures. Accompanied with vibrant artwork to help bring Srut’s story to life, “The Whale Call” is sure to keep readers of all ages engaged, inviting them to relive this charming tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Whale Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
