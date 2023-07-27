Author Ivan Srut’s New Book, "the Whale Call," is an Adorable Story of the Different Emotions One Can Feel When a New Family Member is Brought Home Into Everybody's Life

Recent release “The Whale Call,” from Page Publishing author Ivan Srut, is an adorable story that follows two dogs, Thor and Sheba, who enjoy spending time together with their family. When a new dog named Lulu enters the mix, both Thor and Sheba are very excited, but soon Thor begins spending all his time with Lulu, thus leading to Sheba feeling extremely jealous.