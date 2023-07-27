Author Randall Hoover’s New Book, "The Ghost of Nakagusku," is a Spellbinding Drama Following a US Marine Navigating an Extraordinarily Eventful Deployment on Okinawa
“The Ghost of Nakagusku” from Randall Hoover, introduces Corporal Artemis Jones, a Marine Corps communications specialist deployed to the American base on Japan’s Okinawa. When his personal life falls apart, he unknowingly crosses paths with the ghost of a beautiful and deadly noblewoman who was brutally murdered six centuries prior; as they each run afoul of a local crime family, the collision of wrongs past and present and a thirst for vengeance unites the two against a bloodthirsty adversary.
Woodbridge, VA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randall Hoover, an upstate New York native, father of three adult sons, and twenty-year US Marine Corps veteran whose post-retirement pursuits include work as a government contractor, leading information technology projects and supporting technical writers on bid proposals, and living with his wife near Quantico, Virginia, has completed his new book, “The Ghost of Nakagusku”: a gripping and potent work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
A young Marine Corps sergeant newly assigned to a tour of duty on Okinawa, Japan, encounters a six-hundred-year-old ghost. Both the marine and the ghost have a history of violence and no desire to move past it. After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, a relationship embroiled in murder investigations involving a local crime family, it forces a collaboration between the two.
Artemis Jones reenlisted in the Marine Corps for four years to receive orders to Okinawa. His wife, an army specialist, had received orders to Okinawa a year prior. This was to be their long-waited reunion. The ghost, a vengeful spirit with samurai training, growing ever stronger over the years, was finally strong enough to resume the role of protector over the family land. Whether by chance or by fate, their paths collide.
Published by Page Publishing, Randall Hoover’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Ghost of Nakagusku” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A young Marine Corps sergeant newly assigned to a tour of duty on Okinawa, Japan, encounters a six-hundred-year-old ghost. Both the marine and the ghost have a history of violence and no desire to move past it. After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, a relationship embroiled in murder investigations involving a local crime family, it forces a collaboration between the two.
Artemis Jones reenlisted in the Marine Corps for four years to receive orders to Okinawa. His wife, an army specialist, had received orders to Okinawa a year prior. This was to be their long-waited reunion. The ghost, a vengeful spirit with samurai training, growing ever stronger over the years, was finally strong enough to resume the role of protector over the family land. Whether by chance or by fate, their paths collide.
Published by Page Publishing, Randall Hoover’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Ghost of Nakagusku” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories