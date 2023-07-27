Author Randall Hoover’s New Book, "The Ghost of Nakagusku," is a Spellbinding Drama Following a US Marine Navigating an Extraordinarily Eventful Deployment on Okinawa

“The Ghost of Nakagusku” from Randall Hoover, introduces Corporal Artemis Jones, a Marine Corps communications specialist deployed to the American base on Japan’s Okinawa. When his personal life falls apart, he unknowingly crosses paths with the ghost of a beautiful and deadly noblewoman who was brutally murdered six centuries prior; as they each run afoul of a local crime family, the collision of wrongs past and present and a thirst for vengeance unites the two against a bloodthirsty adversary.